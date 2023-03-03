Blinken and Lavrov meet for the first time since Russia invaded Ukraine last yearExBulletin





Secretary of State Antony Blinken heads to a meeting on the sidelines of the G-20 foreign ministers’ meeting in New Delhi on Thursday. Olivier Douliery/Pool/AFP via Getty Images .

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov met briefly on the sidelines of a G20 meeting in India. This is the first face-to-face interaction between the country’s two top diplomats since Russia invaded Ukraine on February 24, 2022.

Relations between the United States and Russia collapsed during the war, with the United States imposing thousands of sanctions on Russia, while supporting Ukraine militarily, economically and diplomatically.

In remarks after the meeting, Blinken said he underlined several main points with Lavrov.

1. Return to the Nuclear Weapons Treaty with the United States

“I urge Russia to reverse its irresponsible decision and return to implementing the New START treaty, which places verifiable limits on the nuclear arsenals of the United States and the Russian Federation,” Blinken said. “Mutual compliance is in the interest of both our countries. It is also what people around the world expect of us as nuclear powers.”

Russian President Vladimir Putin suspended Russia’s participation in the New START treaty last month, shortly before the year of the invasion. This is the last such treaty between the two countries.

Arms control coordination between the two countries must continue “no matter what happens in the world or in our relationship…just as the United States and the Soviet Union did, even at the height of of the cold war”.

2. Free Paul Whelan

Blinken said he reiterated the call for Moscow to accept Washington’s offer to release Paul Whelan, a former US Marine imprisoned in Russia since 2018.

A Russian court found Whelan guilty of espionage charges in 2020 and sentenced him to 16 years in prison. Blinken previously said that “Russian authorities put him on a secret trial and sentenced him to 16 years in a Russian penal colony based on secret evidence.”

On Thursday, he said, “We are determined to bring Paul and all other wrongfully detained American citizens around the world back. We will not rest until we do.”

3. The United States would support Ukraine in diplomacy with Russia

“End this war of aggression, engage in meaningful diplomacy that can produce a just and lasting peace,” Blinken told Lavrov.

He explained that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky offered a 10-point plan to end the war but accused Moscow of refusing to engage in diplomacy.

“The United States stands ready to support Ukraine through diplomacy to end the war on this basis,” he said. “President Putin, however, has shown no interest in engaging, saying there’s not even much to talk about unless and until Ukraine agrees and I quote” the news territorial realities, “while doubling down on its brutalization of Ukraine.”

Moscow says Blinken requested meeting

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said the meeting had been requested by Blinken and was being “on the move”.

The US State Department said it lasted less than 10 minutes.

The last time Blinken and Lavrov met was in Geneva in January 2022, in the month before Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

Thursday’s news comes after the United States announced another major arms tranche to Ukraine, and Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, who was recently in Kyiv, pledged additional U.S. economic aid to Ukraine. Ukraine.

India, which holds the rotating G-20 presidency this year, hoped the war in Ukraine would not dominate discussions at meetings of the group’s foreign ministers.

The host country instead wants the event to focus on some of the issues most relevant to countries in the South, such as climate change, food security, inflation and debt relief.

Charles Maynes reported in Moscow; Raksha Kumar in Bangalore, India; and Michele Kelemen in Washington.

