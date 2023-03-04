UK Suppliers Expect Government to U-turn on Planned Energy Cost Support Cuts | energy bill





Britain’s energy suppliers expect the government to withdraw its energy assistance plans for households, but in the meantime have been instructed by officials to prepare two bills next month.

Prime Minister Jeremy Hunt is under pressure to keep energy price guarantees at current support levels that cap typical annual household rates at $2,500 beyond the end of March.

Hunt, whose budget is scheduled to be released on March 15, planned to raise the guarantee to 3,000 starting in April, making it less generous. The 400 one-time grants offered during the winter are also set to end on April 1st.

Activists have warned that if price increases are left untouched, thousands of households will fall into poverty.

Energy suppliers have been contacted by government officials with two sets of rates for gas and electric units depending on whether Hunt decides to expand its current level of assistance.

One energy chief executive said: We effectively loaded two sets of rates into the system to test billing and verify that direct debits were calculated correctly. We’re told everything is leaning. [remaining at] 2,500.

The government has not confirmed a U-turn, but Whitehall sources said Hunt will limit bills to $2,500 for the three months through July, The Times reported Friday. Wholesale energy markets are already betting that prices will drop to cheaper levels over the summer.

Treasury sources confirmed that the vendor was asked to prepare one of two decisions.

The supplier must notify the customer one month prior to changing the tariff. This means that if Hunt waits for the budget to be decided, he could leave two weeks before the April 1 deadline and cause problems.

But industry sources say UK regulator Ofgem has given some leeway on the date. It will be difficult if a decision does not come by mid-March, but we understand that the date is not hard and not fast and regulators will allow it.

Hunt is under pressure to undo planned cuts to support it after wholesale gasoline prices began falling precipitously earlier this year. Russia’s decision to cut off gas supplies to Europe has pushed legislation forcing the British government to intervene.

Consumer champion Martin Lewis, who is campaigning for Hunt to reverse his decision, said Friday there was an 85 per cent chance the government would give in to pressure. I can’t say the deal is over, he added.

Energy Secretary Grant Shapps said this week he was very sympathetic to calls by the government to reverse planned aid cuts.

E.ON UK chief executive Michael Lewis on Friday urged Hunt to make a swift decision. On behalf of all customers, he strongly urges the government to continue supporting the lower rates and announcing a decision as soon as possible to avoid customer confusion and pain as to whether rates will rise sharply again from April.

Ofgem on Monday announced that it would lower its quarterly price cap from 4,279 to 3,280 starting in April.

Households do not actually pay this amount. As long as the level of price guarantee is below the Ofgem price cap, the government will pay the difference to the supplier to cover the cost of purchasing wholesale energy at war-inflated prices in Ukraine.

Analysts at Cornwall Insight say extending aid will cost taxpayers less than $3 billion in additional costs. If Hunt makes a U-turn, the government bill for energy price guarantees will be $29.4 billion. But falling gas and electricity prices mean the government has already cut costs, with an estimated cost of $37 billion in January.

After posting a $5.4 billion surplus in 2018, Hunt could easily extend its current level of guarantee for three months to buffer people early next fiscal year, said Paul Johnson, director of the Institute for Finance. January government budget.

Government figures this week showed that more than 2 million households in the UK fell into fuel poverty in the past year.

