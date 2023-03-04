Audio leak reveals US rail workers told to skip inspections as Ohio crash prompts industry scrutiny | Train derailment in Ohio





In leaked audio heard by the Guardian, an official from one of America’s largest railroads can be heard explaining to a former carter that he should stop tagging carriages for broken bearings. The manager says it delays other shipments.

The disclosure comes as federal agencies investigate the derailment in East Palestine, Ohio. A wheel bearing failure was cited as the cause of the crash in a preliminary report released by the National Transportation Safety Board.

In late 2016, Stephanie Griffin, a former Union Pacific carman, came to her manager fearing she would be pushed back for tagging or reporting cars for repair. His manager told him it was okay to skip inspections.

Griffin asked if the director could put that in writing. It’s weird, said the director. We have 56 other people who don’t order wrong. You definitely won’t get in trouble for that.

Griffin said: He refused to misorder [mark for repair] cars for bad wheel bearings. My boss disputed this because it increased our dwell time. When this happened, the company offices would start scolding the management to release the cars.

Dwell time refers to the time a train spends at a scheduled stop without moving. It’s very obvious that management doesn’t care about public safety and only cares about making sure their numbers are good, Griffin said.

Griffin also claimed that she and other workers had received no formal training to inspect and repair rail cars, and had to learn from an older worker and figure out the rest from American Association of Railroads manuals. and the Federal Railroad Administration. Griffin suggested that all major rail carriers operate the same way.

As part of his job at the yard, Griffin had to inspect all cars on inbound runs for defects and tag them to send the cars to the yard repair shop. On outbound trips, workers were supposed to check the cars’ air brakes and do a final inspection. But, she said, management, at the behest of companies, has undermined the efficiency of workers on the job.

She said: The regulations at the time said a wheel bearing was bad when it had visible infiltration. But it was very vague, and the bosses used that vagueness to their advantage. For me it was whenever oil was visible on the bearing. For my bosses, they wanted real droplets and proof that they would leak onto the floor.

Most railroad workers are fighting against an entire system that exists only as a profit-making device for the wealthy. These trains pass through our cities, but they do not pass by the houses of the rich, nor by the houses of our politicians. This is a top-down problem.

A Union Pacific spokesperson said in an email: Nothing is more important than the safety of Union Pacific employees and the communities we serve. Union Pacific does not have the alleged recording and cannot comment on its authenticity.

He added: Employees are expected and encouraged to report concerns and have a number of ways to do so, including a 24/7 anonymous hotline and they are firmly protected against retaliation.

The Eastern Palestine derailment has sparked a flurry of scrutiny of the rail industry’s record of deregulation and blocked safety rules.

Train braking rules were rolled back under the Trump administration and have not been reinstated; hazardous materials regulations have been watered down at the request of the rail industry; and railroad workers denounced the safety impacts wrought by years of downsizing, poor working conditions and railroad neglect in favor of Wall Street investors.

The rate of train derailments has increased over the past decade, with two derailments for every 1 million miles traveled on the railways, up from 1.71 derailments in 2013. There were 818 reported derailments in 2022, with 447 wagons carrying dangerous goods damaged or derailed. .

Pete Buttigieg, the US Secretary of Transportation, in eastern Palestine last week. Photograph: Alan Freed/Reuters

The railroads opposed any government regulations on train length; they requested waivers to eliminate the monitoring of cars by trained inspectors; and they pushed back on the train staffing rule. said Eddie Hall, national president of the Brotherhood of Locomotive Engineers and Workers (Blet), in a statement released after the NTSB’s preliminary report on the Eastern Palestine derailment.

The railroads and their trade association, the Association of American Railroads (AAR), employ armies of lobbyists on Capitol Hill who are not there to promote safety rules, but to slow the implementation of safety rules. federal or attempt to eliminate them altogether.

Edward Wytkind, who served as chairman of the Transportation Trades Department (TTD) at the AFL-CIO, which represents rail industry unions, said that throughout his 25 years at TTD, the rail industry blocked all attempts to pass advance security legislation or regulations.

Attempts to address worker fatigue, the lack of consistent mandatory safety plans, increasing transparency for the public and first responders about what the trains are carrying, the dangers of such long trains or the establishment of floors for a minimum train crew, the railways blocked everything, said Wytkind. .

It took a horrific derailment in Ohio that is now setting off major public health alarms to impress upon the public that this is a very important industry. Obviously, our economy depends on it, but it is also a dangerous industry that must be regulated.

A railway signaling officer who asked to remain anonymous for fear of reprisal said that in recent years staff have been reduced and the area that signaling officers are obliged to cover has been extended due to Railroad Accurate Timetable, a cost-cutting system that has led Class 1 railroads to cut their workforce by 30% since 2016.

We lost a signal maintainer, a back-up maintainer, and they went from 80 miles to over 100 miles of track, they said. Were overworked. They keep adding more to do and cover for us and getting to where everyone else was doing is just testing and not doing a lot of maintenance anymore.

They said they have worked hundreds of overtime hours so far this year due to understaffing and high workloads, which has created safety issues as they don’t have time to track workloads or properly train new employees.

There is a great opportunity to miss and overlook things. There is a great opportunity for something to fail. Missed switches, anything with neglected level crossings could cause train derailments. Or people could be hit at crossings, the employee added.

There could be many opportunities for catastrophic failure between understaffed train services, understaffed and overworked maintenance workers, overstretched and understaffed signal department.

It’s just an opportunity for a big failure to happen. We don’t have as many eyes or as many hands as before.

Jeff Kurtz, a 40-year-old retired locomotive engineer in Iowa, said the railroad industry’s talking points about safety in response to the Eastern Palestine derailment have been misleading because the industry has tended to add several extra cars to trains, making them much longer, which can make derailments more damaging when they occur. This trend was continued to further reduce costs and increase efficiency, despite safety concerns.

What most people don’t talk about that would have mitigated a lot of the damage and possibly prevented the derailment is reducing the size of those trains, Kurtz said. Since the forces in the train increase exponentially as the length and weight of a train increase, the risk of derailment and the increase in damage increase exponentially.

The size of the train that derailed in East Palestine, Ohio was 150 cars, more than double the average length of trains operated by major railroads from 2008 to 2017. There are currently no limits imposed by the Federal Railroad Administration on train length. The industry has dismissed safety concerns over the issue.

A derailment with a 5,000 tonne train with [a small amount of] hazardous material is a completely different animal than the derailment of an 18,000 tonne train loaded with hazardous material. Plus, a long, heavy train is easier to derail, Kurtz added.

secretary [Pete] Buttigieg said there are about 1,000 derailments a year. If we let the carriers run these monster trains loaded with hazardous materials, reduce the number of derailments to 300 per year, but blow up a city every two years: is that acceptable?

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2023/mar/03/us-rail-workers-east-palestine-ohio-train-crash The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos