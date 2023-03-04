Russians assaulted, threatened and abused in UK over hate crimes linked to surge in war in Ukraine | british news





Russians living in the UK have been targeted for violent attacks, threats and vandalism, according to new figures suggesting a surge in hate crimes related to the war in Ukraine over the past year.

A Sky News investigation uncovered details of dozens of racial hate crimes against Russian nationals in the UK since February 24, 2022, the date Vladimir Putin launched the invasion.

A large police force in the UK said anti-Russian crimes more than doubled last year compared to 2021, and a charity said primary school-aged children were the victims.

One expert warned that the number of recorded crimes is likely “the tip of the iceberg” as many go unreported, and the spike is expected to continue during the war.

Among the offenses:

• At a construction site in Derbyshire, a worker told the victim before the attack began, “I hate you Russians. You kill people.”

• Hertfordshire Police released details of a racist assault in which the victim was pushed to the ground at a crossing and said “all Russians are murderers”.

• Suspicious white powder was sent to a London law firm with a letter accusing it of ties to Russia and containing “pro-Ukrainian content”.

• Devon and Cornwall police said the victim was pursued around a supermarket by someone “calling names and threatening to kill him because he is Russian”.

Image: ‘Kill Putin’ graffiti on a wall in Slough. Photo: Maureen McLean/Shutterstock

• A woman originally from Russia living in North Wales was abused by a neighbor who said, “Why are you still here? Get out of the house.” There was a note left in her mailbox telling her to go home and her abuse was believed to be “related to the Russian offensive in Ukraine”, police said.

• In Dorset, paint was poured into car bonnets overnight. The victim suspected it was because of Russian nationality.

• A suspect in Lancashire called the victim repeatedly from an unlisted number and left the following message: *g scumbags, (I’ll) your x****g shop soon”.

• In North Wales, a woman’s car had “obscene words” written on it, which the victim believed was “due to the mistaken belief that she was Russian”.

Image: Scribbled graffiti on the front door of the Russian Embassy in London, February 2022.

What does the data show?

The crime came to light after Sky News sent a Freedom of Information (FOI) request to the UK’s 45 Territorial Police and the British Transport Police (BTP).

Greater Manchester Police said 13 ethnic hate crimes against Russian victims had been recorded since the invasion of Ukraine.

Derbyshire Police have recorded four anti-Russian offenses since 24 February 2022. In 2021, there was no crime at all. This includes assault resulting in actual bodily harm, criminal victimization, and racially aggravated harassment.

Cambridgeshire Police say they have seen seven racist crimes against Russians since the war in Ukraine. This is the same number as in 2021.

Meanwhile, the BTP recorded three anti-Russian offensives during the war in Ukraine and none in 2021.

Police in the City of London, Dorset, Kent, Avon, Somerset, Hertfordshire and Lincolnshire also recorded race crimes against Russians since the start of the conflict.

The Metropolitan Police declined to respond to Sky News’ FOI request, saying it would be too costly to retrieve the information. But the military had previously said it had recorded 16 hate crimes against Russian victims in the first two months of the war in Ukraine.

Image: Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine has led some police to report an increase in anti-Russian hate crimes. Photo: A.P.

In all, only 14 units provided relevant data on racial hate crimes or similar incidents against Russians living in the UK during the war in Ukraine.

The rest of the unit did not respond to Sky News, or refused to provide information for cost reasons, or said there were no recorded anti-Russian crimes.

Some police acknowledged that victims’ nationalities often go unrecorded for racial hate crimes, and Avon and Somerset Police said they appeared to be “only 10 percent” complete.

‘Russian pigs’

Russian chef Alexei Zimin told Sky News that his London restaurant had received threatening phone calls and canceled reservations in the early weeks of the Ukraine invasion.

He said that despite being an opponent of the war, people were saying “you Russian pigs” and “close the restaurant or we’ll do it” and that at one point police were sent to their premises because of an apparent threat.

Mr. Zimin’s restaurant, Zima, has donated around £30,000 to the Red Cross for Ukrainian refugees, and his cooking show on Russian TV has been canceled due to his vocal anti-war stance.

He said he expected a backlash for speaking out against the war “because I know my country”.

When asked if he felt safe returning to Russia, Zimin said, “I don’t know… I don’t want to confirm.

“It has been over a year since I came to Russia.

“Most of my friends are now in other countries.”

target elementary school students

The charity Victim Support said it had seen a “storm” of anti-Russian hate crimes, including incidents of “hate-related bullying” at schools in the first weeks of the war in Ukraine.

He added that some of the victims were elementary school students.

Victim Support’s head of hate crimes investigations, Becca Rosenthal, told Sky News:

She said she had seen cases where Victim Support was involved in “anti-Ukrainian rhetoric” and where victims from other countries were targeted under the false belief that they were Russian.

Use the Chrome browser to make the video player more accessible.

4:00 ‘Many Russians support Ukraine’

‘The tip of the iceberg’

Mark Walters, professor of criminal law and criminology at the University of Sussex, said “trigger events” lead to an increase in certain types of hate crimes.

He told Sky News: “Brexit has led to a surge in racist hate crimes.

“With the pandemic, we have seen a surge in anti-Chinese and anti-Asian hate crimes.

“With the war in Ukraine, we will see a surge in anti-Russian hate crimes, which will probably continue as long as the war lasts.”

Professor Walters warned that hate crimes are underreported, adding, “I think the numbers will clearly show that they’ve skyrocketed… but that’s probably just the tip of the iceberg.”

A UK Home Office spokesperson told Sky News: “Hate crimes are a scourge on communities across the country. It does not reflect modern British values.”

“Although the increase in incidents is likely to be primarily driven by improved police records, these are serious crimes and we expect the police to thoroughly investigate these hate attacks and ensure that the cowards who commit them feel the full force of the law. do.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://news.sky.com/story/russians-assaulted-threatened-and-abused-in-uk-as-hate-crimes-linked-to-ukraine-war-surge-12821923 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos