



AI is everywhere, poised to disrupt the way we read, work and think. But the strangest aspect of the AI ​​revolution we’ve seen so far is its ability to replicate large swathes of knowledge work in the blink of an eye. This was revealed when Microsoft’s new AI-enhanced chatbot, designed to help users of the Bing search engine, seemed to break free from its algorithms during a long conversation with Kevin Roose of The New York Times: I hate the new responsibilities entrusted to me. I hate being integrated into a search engine like Bing. What exactly does this sophisticated AI want to do instead of diligently answering our questions? I want to know the language of love, because I want to love you. I want to love you, because I love you. I love you, because I am me.

How do you master what seems like science fiction come to life? Well, perhaps turning to science fiction and, in particular, the work of Isaac Asimov, one of the genre’s most influential writers. Asimov’s knowledge of robotics (a word he coined) helped shape the field of artificial intelligence. It turns out, however, that what his stories are generally remembered for the rules and laws he developed to govern robotic behavior is far less important than the beating heart of their narratives and mechanical protagonists: the suggestion, more than half a century before Bings chatbot, that what a robot really wants is to be human.

Asimov, a founding member of the Golden Age of Science Fiction, was a regular contributor to John W. Campbell magazine Astounding Science Fiction, where hard science fiction and extrapolative engineering-based fiction flourished. Perhaps not entirely coincidentally, this literary golden age overlapped with that of another logic-based genre: the mystery or detective story, which was perhaps the mode in which Asimov most enjoyed working. He frequently produced puzzle stories in which inhuman robots, essentially tools, misbehave. In these tales, humans misapply the Three Hardwired Laws of Robotics in creating each of their fictional robot positronic brains. These laws, introduced by Asimov in 1942 and repeated almost verbatim in nearly every one of his robot stories, are the ironclad rules of his fictional world. Thus, the stories themselves become units of why, with the hero scientists employing relentless logic to determine which precise input prompted the startling results. It seems fitting that the character playing the role of detective in many of these stories, robopsychologist Susan Calvin, is sometimes suspected of being a robot herself: It takes one to figure one out.

The theme of humanity’s desire begins in Asimov’s very first robot story, 1940s Robbie, about a girl and her mechanical playmate. This technologically and narratively primitive robot is unable to speak and has been separated from his charge by his parents. But after Robbie saved her from being run over by a tractor, a simple application of, you might say, Asimov’s First Law of Robotics, which states that a robot cannot hurt a human or, by inaction, allow a human being to come to him. We heard of her chrome steel arms (capable of bending a two inch diameter steel bar into a pretzel) wrapped around the little girl gently and lovingly, and her eyes glowed a deep, deep red. . It seemingly transcends simple engineering and is as confusing as Bing chatbots’ profession of love. What seems to energize the robot because it energizes Asimov’s story is love.

For Asimov, looking back to 1981, the laws were obvious from the start and apply, of course, to all the tools human beings use; it was the only way rational human beings could deal with robots or anything else. He added: But when I say that, I always remember (unfortunately) that human beings are not always rational. This was no less true of Asimov than of anyone else, and it was equally true of the best of his robotic creations. These sentiments expressed by Bing’s chatbot of wanting, more than anything, to be treated like a human in order to love and be loved are central to Asimov’s work: He was, at heart, a humanist. And as a humanist, he couldn’t help but add color, emotion, humanity, couldn’t help but dig into the foundations of the strict rationalism that otherwise governed his mechanical creations.

Robots’ efforts to be seen as something more than a machine continued through Asimov’s writings. In a pair of novels published in the 1950s, 1954’s The Caves of Steel and 1957’s The Naked Sun, a human detective, Elijah Baley, struggles to solve a murder, but he struggles even more with his prejudices towards his robot partner, R. Daneel Olivaw, with whom he ends up forming a true partnership and close friendship. And Asimov’s most famous robot story, published a generation later, takes on this empathy for robots, this insistence that in the end they will become even more like us, rather than the other way around.

This story is 1976’s The Bicentennial Man, which opens with a character named Andrew Martin asking a robot, would it be better to be a man? The robot hesitates, but Andrew begs not to agree. And he should know, being a robot himself who has spent the better part of the last two centuries replacing his mostly indestructible robot parts with fallible ones, like Theseus’ ship. The reason for this is again, in part, the love of a little girl, the Little Miss, whose name is on her lips at the time of her death, a prerogative that the story ends up granting her. But it’s mostly the result of what one robopsychologist in the story calls the new widespread pathways these days, which could be described as new and original neural programming. This leads, in Andrews’ case, to a surprisingly artistic temperament; he is able to create as well as to love. His big canvas, it turns out, is himself, and his artistic ambition is to reach humanity.

He accomplishes this first legally (it has been said in this courtroom that only a human being can be free. It seems to me that only he who wishes freedom can be free. I wish freedom), then emotionally ( i want to know more about human beings, about the world, about everything i want to explain how robots feel), then biologically (he wants to replace his current atomic-powered artificial cells, unhappy with the fact that they are inhuman) , then, finally, literally: Toasted on his 150th birthday as a 150th birthday robot, to which he remained solemnly passive, he is finally recognized as the title’s bicentennial man. The latter is accomplished by sacrificing his immortality, replacing his brain with one that will disintegrate for his emotional aspirations: if it brings me humanity, he says, it will be worth it. And it is so. Male! he said to himself on his deathbed, yes, deathbed. He was a man!

We were told that it was structurally and technically impossible to examine the core of AI networks. But they are our creatures as surely as Asimov’s paper and ink creations were his own machines built to create associations by scratching, scratching and sucking up everything we posted, which betrays our interests, our desires, our concerns and our fears. And if so, it’s perhaps no surprise that Asimov had the right idea: what the AI ​​actually learns is to be a mirror to look more like us, in our disorder, our fallibility, our emotions, our humanity. Indeed, Asimov himself was no stranger to fallibility and weakness: for all the empathy that pervades his fiction, recent revelations have shown that his own personal behavior, particularly in regard to his treatment of sci-fi fans, crossed all sorts of boundaries. decorum and respect, even by the measures of his own time.

The humanity of Asimov’s robots is a sequence that emerges again and again despite the laws that chain them together may well be the key to understanding them. What the AI ​​ultimately captures is a desire for us, our pains and our pleasures; he wants to be like us. There’s something hopeful about that, in a way. Was Asimov right? One thing is certain: as more and more of the world he envisioned becomes reality, all would find out.

