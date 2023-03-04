US urges UK to resume trade talks after Northern Ireland talks





Senior lawmakers in Washington are calling for the resumption of trade talks between the US and Britain after Britain and the European Union struck an agreement that would remove the source of huge tension between Washington and London over the Northern Ireland issue.

The push saw parliamentarians from both sides consider the Windsor Framework for a post-Brexit trade agreement in Northern Ireland as a turning point in bilateral relations between the US and the UK, and more pragmatic leadership returned to the British government under Prime Minister Rishi Sunak.

The biggest stumbling block so far since the Brexit vote seven years ago is the Northern Ireland issue, and Britain and the US haven’t exactly disagreed, Democrat Brendan Boyle of Pennsylvania told the FT.

He added that there was no doubt that a major stimulant in US-UK relations was off the table.

I hope this is behind us. [trade] Added Bill Keating, a Democrat from Massachusetts.

Democratic Senator Chris Coons of Delaware introduced a bill on Thursday giving Joe Biden the power to negotiate a free trade agreement with Britain. Oliver Contreras/AFP/Getty Images

Chris Koons, a Democratic senator from Delaware and a close ally of US President Joe Biden, introduced a bill on Thursday giving the president the power to negotiate a free trade deal with Britain.

The bill would give Biden a hypothetical second term of two years or several months to secure consensus and quickly track a vote in Congress to approve any deal. The proposal was co-sponsored by South Dakota Senator John Thune, the second-highest Republican in the Chamber.

A decision on Northern Ireland’s special status after Brexit was an essential prerequisite for negotiations…

Thune said the proposal, which requires both House and Senate approval and Biden’s signature, is an important step toward a strong and long-lasting trade deal with the world’s fifth-largest economy.

Biden, a proud Irish-American, released a lengthy statement earlier this week lauding the Windsor framework and proud of the role the United States has played over the decades to achieve, preserve and strengthen the peace enshrined on Good Friday in 1998. I did. agreement.

Trump said he looked forward to continuing to work closely with Northern Ireland, the United Kingdom, the Irish Government and the European Union to promote peace and prosperity.

U.S. Trade Representative Catherine Tai told Bloomberg on Thursday that the Biden administration was watching Windsor’s breakthrough with great interest. She added that her office will continue to seek ongoing dialogue with the UK and will be very interested in how the Windsor Agreement is finalized and implemented.

US Trade Representative Katherine Tai said the Biden administration observed the UK-EU breakthrough with great interest. Saul Loeb/AFP/Getty Images

Biden has worked to resolve some of the trade disputes with US allies that have raged during the Trump administration, but he has not pushed for any major steps toward trade liberalization. But Keating said Biden understood the need to strengthen the US alliance economically, especially in the face of growing competition from China.

I think there are advantages to moving forward even for a non-free-trade president, Keating said, but it could be gradual.

The White House has yet to say if Biden will travel to Northern Ireland to mark the 25th anniversary of the Good Friday agreement next month.

Senator Chris Murphy, a Democrat from Connecticut, said preserving the agreement was clearly a U.S. priority, and Washington has been pushing for it. [Northern Ireland] protocol to solve.

However, Murphy warned that any presidential visit could depend on the restoration of Northern Ireland’s Parliament in Stormont.

Murphy said it would be a “very important moment for the high-level US delegation” if the protocol went into effect and government Stormont was restored. Without a government in Belfast, it would be difficult to have a high-level US delegation in Belfast.

Keating knows Biden’s history and said a trip to Northern Ireland next month is what he wants to do, but a lot will depend on the president’s other appointments.

Still, there was relief in Washington, particularly within the Democratic Party and within the Biden administration, that Sunak had introduced a less ideological government in Britain compared to his predecessors Liz Truss and Boris Johnson, and would be easier to work with.

I think the new prime minister comes from a background in dealing with the economy, and he knew he had to put this issue on the back burner to advance other issues, Keating said. He was very down-to-earth.

