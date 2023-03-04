US adds units of China’s BGI and Inspur to trade blacklist





March 2 (Reuters) – The Biden administration on Thursday added 37 companies to a trade blacklist, including units of Chinese genetics firm BGI (300676.SZ) and Chinese cloud computing firm Inspur, in a move which promises to further escalate tensions with Beijing.

The Commerce Department, which oversees export controls, added BGI Research and BGI Tech Solutions (Hong Kong), following allegations that the units pose a “significant risk” of helping Chinese government surveillance.

“The actions of these entities regarding the collection and analysis of genetic data present a significant risk of diversion to Chinese military programs,” he said.

Reuters previously reported that BGI collects genetic data from millions of women for in-depth research into population characteristics and collaborates with the Chinese military.

BGI’s forensic subsidiary, Forensics Genomics International, was also listed.

The Commerce Department has accused Inspur of acquiring and attempting to acquire U.S. goods to support China’s military modernization efforts.

The companies and the Chinese Embassy in Washington did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Commerce added 26 more Chinese entities to the list – making it difficult for targeted companies to receive shipments of US goods from suppliers.

The additions included several entities that Commerce said were supplying or attempting to supply a sanctioned entity in Iran, and three companies in Russia, Belarus and Taiwan that Commerce said were contributing to the Russian military.

It has also targeted companies in China and Myanmar for human rights abuses, and prosecuted companies in China and Pakistan for contributing to concerning ballistic missile programs, including in Pakistan.

When we identify entities that pose a national security or foreign policy concern to the United States, we add them to the Entity List to ensure we can review their transactions, Assistant Secretary of Commerce Thea Kendler said. , in a press release.

The latest additions to the trade blacklist are likely to further deepen the ill will between Washington and Beijing, which have been locked in a tech war for years.

Tensions have been particularly high since the Biden administration last month shot down an alleged Chinese spy balloon that had passed through a large swath of the United States.

We cannot allow our adversaries to misuse and abuse technology to commit human rights abuses and other acts of oppression, Assistant Secretary of Commerce for Combating says against exports Matthew Axelrod. That’s why we’re committed to preventing bad actors from siphoning off our technology. We will take an all-tools approach to combat this threat.”

In 2020, the Commerce Department added two units of BGI Group, the world’s largest genomics company, to its economic blacklist following allegations that it conducted genetic analyzes used to bolster repression of the Uyghur minority. in China.

Beijing has denied any wrongdoing. BGI denied allegations of wrongdoing at the time.

Reporting by Alexandra Alper and David Shepardson; additional reporting by Andrea Shalal, Costas Pitas and Kirsty Needham; Editing by Leslie Adler, Deepa Babington and Lincoln Feast.

