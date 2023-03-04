British chip designer Arm chooses US-only listing to hurt Rishi Sunak | eight





Cambridge-based chip designer Arm is set to pursue a US IPO this year, a major blow to Rishi Sunak’s ambitions to make London his first choice for boosting tech companies.

The company, which is owned by Japanese conglomerate Softbank, has confirmed a priority plan to seek a major IPO only in the US later this year, rejecting Britain despite strong lobbying from successive prime ministers.

Sunak, his predecessor Boris Johnson, government forces and London Stock Exchange officials held intermittent talks with SoftBank in London to try to convince them of the merits of a dual listing, if not completely.

Arm was dual-listed on both sides of the Atlantic and was a member of the FTSE for 18 years before being acquired by a Japanese company for $24.6 billion in 2016.

Taking it back after Softbank decided to go public after blocking a $40 billion acquisition of US firm Nvidia last year over competition concerns would have done a lot for the capital’s long-term ambitions to secure more tech stimulus.

Arm offered consolation hinting that it would consider a subsequent London listing when the time was right.

“After several months of consultations between Softbank and Arm with the UK government and the Financial Conduct Authority, we have decided that listing Arm only in the US in 2023 is the best course of action,” said Arm CEO Rene Haas on Friday. said. company and stakeholders.

Arm, the world’s largest supplier of chip design elements used in products from smartphones to game consoles, has committed to retaining its headquarters, operations and material intellectual property in the UK.

The company also said it plans to expand its presence by opening a new site in Bristol and continuing to increase the number of employees. Arm is proud of its British heritage and continues to work with the British government, the company said. We will continue to invest in and play an important role in the UK technology ecosystem.

City analysts say Arms’ decision to pick the US is another blow to London’s attempt to build tech credentials in the FTSE 100 after Deliveroo’s disastrous rise and online retailer THG’s market cap plummeted by nearly 90%. .

Victoria Scholar, head of investment at Interactive Investor, said UK blue-chip indexes are having trouble attracting major giants in the sector. Several major disasters have also occurred in the British tech sector. London’s arms waiver is yet another attack on Square Miles’ appeal among international investors as a destination for tech giants.

Government and regulators have changed listing rules in the UK to convince fast-growing tech companies that London is a worthy place to list their shares.

A British government spokesman said the country was pushing through ambitious reforms to the rules governing its capital markets. We note Arm’s commitment to continuing to attract some of the world’s most innovative and largest companies and expanding its presence in the UK to spur growth, jobs and investment.

