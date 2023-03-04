SEC Objection to Voyager-Binance.US Deal Challenged by US Judge





The bankruptcy judge in the Voyager Digitals case reportedly reprimanded the US securities regulator for its ambiguous reasoning for opposing the crypto lenders’ proposed sale to Binance.US.

During a New York court hearing on March 2, U.S. bankruptcy judge Michael Wiles said the Securities and Exchange Commission had essentially asked to arrest everyone without explaining how to address concerns it had about the deal, according to a Reuters report.

The court was considering a restructuring plan announced on Dec. 19 to bring Voyager out of Chapter 11 bankruptcy that would see crypto exchange Binance.US acquire its assets for $1.02 billion, an option Voyager told the court. time represent the highest and best offer for its assets. .

The SEC, however, filed an objection to the sale on Feb. 22, saying certain aspects of the restructuring plan could violate securities laws, namely the crypto transactions that will need to take place to rebalance the funds to be redistributed to holders. of Voyager accounts.

In court, SEC attorney William Uptegrove offered a guarded response to Judge Wiles when asked if the regulator thought the plan violated the law, saying:

We cannot take a position at this stage. The SEC is a legislative body and its process is non-public under federal law.

Wiles fired back saying that deliberation is one thing, but what did you do? and added, if there is cause for concern here, I need to hear specifics.

Judge Wiles criticizes the SEC representative over his objection.

Said, (paraphrased) “You are asking the debtor to prove that the cryptos being traded are not securities, but you have given no regulatory guidance as to what it is.”

VGX Heroes (@VGX_Heroes) March 2, 2023

The sale requires court approval, as well as a green light from the SEC and the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States (CFIUS), which is reviewing the deal to determine whether it will involve foreign investment and raise security concerns. national security.

Judge Wiles is due to hear further arguments on the bankruptcy plan on March 3.

Related: FTC Announces Investigation into Voyagers Deceptive and Unfair Crypto Marketing

The proposed Binance.US plan would transfer Voyager customers to the crypto exchange. These customers could then withdraw their funds for the first time since the platform filed for bankruptcy last July.

Clients would recover more than 70% of the value of their deposit at the time of bankruptcy. In a survey of 61,300 account holders with claims against the crypto lender, the plan was favored by 97% of Voyagers customers.

