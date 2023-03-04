Air Canada pilots slam ’embarrassing’ pay gap with US after Delta deal





MONTREAL, March 3 (Reuters) – Air Canada (AC.TO) pilots are demanding a pay rise ahead of new contract talks, following recent wins by pilots of U.S. carrier Delta Air Lines (DAL.N), union representatives told Reuters.

A contract between Delta and its pilots that took effect Thursday offers a 34% wage increase over four years, prompting other U.S. carriers to strike similar deals.

It also galvanizes the pilots of Canada’s largest carrier. Delta’s latest hourly pay rates are up to 45% higher than Air Canada’s current hourly pay rates, the Air Canada Pilots Association (ACPA) said via email.

Air Canada pilots have received a salary increase of 2% per year since 2014, said ACPA, which represents about 4,500 pilots. They could potentially begin wage negotiations as early as this year, or in 2024, the union said.

“Pilots in the United States have recently won significant wage increases and other contract improvements, creating an embarrassing gap with Canada,” Charlene Hudy, a prominent APAC labor leader, said in a statement. communicated.

The talks come as North American carriers collectively recruit thousands of pilots to meet a rebound in travel demand following a pandemic-induced crisis. Air Canada did not respond to a request for comment.

The ACPA is in talks to eventually join the Air Line Pilots Association (ALPA), the world’s largest pilot union, representing more than 60,000 pilots.

ALPA Canada President Tim Perry said many U.S. carriers are recognizing the importance of crew to their business model “by offering improved wages and working conditions to their pilots, in most cases exceeding cases by far those of their Canadian counterparts.

Pilots north of the border are now trying to make gains. Canadian pilots at Sunwing Airlines won a 23% wage increase earlier this year and another 2.5% increase next January under their existing four-year contract, the Unifor union said.

Some airline executives worry that steep pay rises for pilots will inflate fixed costs and make it harder to repair debt-laden balance sheets. Delta forecast a hit to first-quarter earnings as the pilot deal is expected to drive up operating costs.

Air Canada, which plans to return to 2019 capacity levels next year, is also facing cost pressures.

Pay is also a priority for pilots in negotiations with Canada’s second largest carrier, WestJet.

American carriers American Airlines Group (AAL.O) and United Airlines (UAL.O) are also negotiating with their pilots.

Reporting by Allison Lampert in Montreal. Additional reporting by Rajesh Kumar Singh in Chicago Editing by Matthew Lewis and Susan Fenton

