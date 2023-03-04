



Opinion polls show that a majority of Britons now think it is wrong for the UK to leave the European Union.

London Nearly seven years after the UK voted to leave the European Union, four prime ministers have come out of the polls suggesting public sentiment against Brexit.

In the latest YouGov poll released last week, 53% said Britain was wrong to leave, while 32% still believed it was the right decision. An Ipsos poll in January found that while 45% of the population felt that Brexit made life worse, only 11% said life had improved.

A poll conducted by Focaldata and UnHerd at the end of last year found that 54% of the roughly 10,000 respondents nationwide said they “strongly agree” or “somewhat agree” with the statement that “it was wrong for the UK to leave the EU”.

Those who disagreed mildly or strongly reached 28%, and only one in 632 people in the United Kingdom (England, Wales and Scotland) disagreed with the statement, agreeing with the East Midlands coastal constituencies of Boston and Skegness. it was more than In 2016, Brexit turnout was the highest.

While the UK economy is projected to perform worst in the G-20 over the next two years, a cost of living crisis and political turmoil have added to the headaches of the Conservative government.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s ruling party is more than 20 per cent behind the main opposition Labor Party in opinion polls ahead of the 2024 general elections.

Anand Menon, head of the UK’s Changing Europe Initiative and professor of European politics and diplomacy at King’s College London, told CNBC that there are two major shifts in public attitudes towards Brexit.

“The first is that more and more people, including voters to leave, think the government has mishandled Brexit,” he said.

“The second is the growing number of vacationers and other voters who see Brexit as having a negative economic impact.”

This was demonstrated in a recent YouGov poll, where 68% of those surveyed thought the government handled Brexit badly, while only 21% said the Conservatives were handling it well.

Sunac on Monday announced a new agreement with the European Union to address the controversial Northern Ireland Protocol of Existing Withdrawal Agreements, which enforces inspections on goods moving from the UK to Northern Ireland across the Irish Sea.

Whether this will turn the dial in favor of the Conservatives remains to be seen, but YouGov noted that those who now regret voting to leave make up 7% of the voting public, excluding those who do not vote.

“Ahead of the 2019 general elections, that figure was around 4%. While these changes may not seem huge, given how stagnant views on EU member states have been since the referendum, these shifting preferences could have an impact.” The pollster said.

“Those who voted to leave but are not sure it was the right decision now make up 4% of voters, making the total opt-out pool no longer think it was the right decision, to about 1 in 9 voters (11%).”

Menon ironically noted that while Brexit began to have a negative impact on the economy in early 2020, shortly after Britain left the EU, the effects were overshadowed by the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Industries from agriculture and fishing to car manufacturing and pharmaceuticals have highlighted the challenges they’ve faced as a direct result of Brexit over the past few years.

Now, Menon argued, the opposite is happening, in that much of Britain’s current economic problems do not primarily boil down to Brexit, but its detrimental effects are again drawing attention.

“There’s no doubt that Brexit is one of the reasons why we have some rather bad economic numbers coming out of the UK, especially when compared to the other G-7 economies,” he said.

But long-term factors came into play, and he suggested that prolonged stagnation in living standards, partly due to the austerity policies introduced by David Cameron’s government, was what fueled the resentment of the working-class community at the Brexit vote.

Brexit ‘redefines’

Former Prime Minister Boris Johnson won a landslide victory with a promise to “end Brexit”, touting the “oven-ready” exit agreement negotiated with the European Union in 2019. The campaign saw pro-Brexit hardline Conservative candidates reverse a wave of former “red wall” Labor voting constituencies.

Menon stressed that three years later, Brexit is being “redefined” in a cultural and values-based issue that unites voters who may disagree vehemently about the economy, primarily as an economic one.

“This is a problem for the government because the Brexit Coalition formed by Boris Johnson is united on cultural issues, but very divided on the economy, unable to respond in an effective and coordinated way. We see this in the Parliamentary Conservatives.” he explained.

“There is a fight over what most political parties in the past could have fundamentally united: the basics of economic strategy.”

Moreover, Brexit is no longer the most important issue for most voters. According to the latest Ipsos Issues Index, national health services were the number one concern to the public, with 42% of respondents mentioning it. The economy and inflation, which dominated the series over the past year, were cited at 37% and 36% respectively.

In January 2019, following the last general election, Brexit/Europe was a key issue for 72% of voters, the highest concern since September 1974. By October 2022, this percentage had dropped to 6%.

Britain’s recent problems such as vegetable shortages and rising food prices have been linked to Brexit by British political commentators and MPs of a certain persuasion. Menon suggested that Brexit proponents could try to derive the same causality only in terms of people’s daily emotions if the economy recovers in three years.

“Just as there is no need for a close causal link between the livelihood crisis and Brexit, there is not necessarily a causal link between the two. What about public opinion? It’s still early days,” he said.

