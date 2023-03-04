U.S. Sends $400 Million in Military Equipment to Ukraine > U.S. Department of Defense > Department of Defense News





The United States will transfer military equipment worth up to $400 million to Ukraine to help defend against Russian invasion, Defense Department officials said today .

This Security Assistance Kit includes ammunition and support equipment to meet Ukraine’s critical security and defense needs.

Since Russia invaded Ukraine on February 24, 2022, the United States has sent over $30 billion worth of materials to Ukraine. This is the 33rd time the Biden administration has invoked the drawdown authority for Ukraine.

In this package, the United States will provide additional ammunition for high mobility artillery rocket systems, additional 105mm and 155mm artillery shells, and additional 25mm ammunition.

The package also includes armored vehicle launch pads. These vehicles are designed to accompany armored columns and give them the ability to cross rivers, streams, ditches and trenches. Bridges are carried on the chassis of armored vehicles and thrown to the banks of rivers or streams. Once the crossing is complete, the vehicle can take the bridge on the opposite bank and continue.

The package will also include demolition munitions and obstacle clearance equipment. To help the Ukrainians support their forces in combat, the set also includes test and diagnostic equipment to support vehicle maintenance and repair, as well as spare parts and other field equipment.

Since the Russian invasion, the assistance offered by the United States has changed as the battle has changed. At the start of the conflict, the Ukrainians needed anti-armour and air defense capabilities. The United States has dispatched Javelins anti-armour systems and Stinger air defense weapons to the country.

After the Ukrainian army repelled the Russian thrust on the Ukrainian capital, Kiev, artillery became more important and the United States responded with howitzers and high-mobility artillery rocket systems and ammunition. Air defense remained a priority, and the United States sent national advanced surface-to-air missile systems to the country and promised a Patriot air defense battery. The battle changes again and the United States will send 31 M1A2 main battle tanks to the country.

But the United States is only one of the nations supporting Ukraine’s right to sovereignty. According to DOD figures, more than 54 countries around the world have pledged more than 1,000 tanks and other armored vehicles. They have delivered or promised over 800 artillery systems, and they have delivered over 2 million artillery rounds and over 50 advanced multiple rocket launch systems.

