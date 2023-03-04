UK Cryptocurrency Crackdown: Which UK Banks Allow You to Buy Bitcoin?





UK banks are getting stricter with customers using cryptocurrencies. Last week, two of America’s largest banks, Nationwide and HSBC, cracked down by imposing daily limits on buyers or limiting crypto purchases with credit cards.

It’s not just these two banks. The past few years have made it harder for many banks. Some took a tougher stance after the collapse of mega digital asset exchange FTX last November.

According to most UK High Street banks with caps, the crackdown is to protect investors from crypto scams. We want to do everything we can to protect our customers, and limiting payments to cryptocurrency exchanges is the best way to keep your money safe, says Santander.

If so, what are the current regulations? Here are some reasons why banks are crypto-friendly to retail investors.

Nationwide

Have you been offered a cryptocurrency investment opportunity?

Be wary if someone offers you a low-risk, high-reward cryptocurrency investment. This may be a scam.

Many cryptocurrency investments are unregulated, so if something goes wrong, you won’t get your money back. pic.twitter.com/bgb3PLbAHT

Nationwide Building Society (@AskNationwide) October 15, 2021

Major high street bank Nationwide said this week it is setting new restrictions to protect you and keep your money safe. Customers can no longer purchase cryptocurrencies with credit and debit cards, and the daily limit is 5,000 ($5,965).

HSBC

HSBC this week also imposed stricter rules. Customers will no longer be able to purchase digital assets from exchanges using credit cards. People who bank with HSBC can buy crypto with a debit card through certain UK regulated platforms, but not on exchanges like Coinbase.

The giant bank has stated that it has no interest in Bitcoin and has banned its customers from buying shares in companies with Bitcoin exposure.

Lloyd

Lloyds allows its customers to buy cryptocurrencies through UK-regulated platforms and withdraw them from exchanges like Coinbase, but only with debit cards.

In 2018, it was one of the first banks in the UK to stop customers from buying cryptocurrencies with a credit card.

Nat West

Last month, NatWest Group CEO Alison Rose said the bank had taken a fairly tough stance as a cryptocurrency bank.

And in 2021, the bank banned corporate customers from trading cryptocurrencies. This means that companies such as UK-based cryptocurrency exchanges cannot hold accounts with NatWest.

However, according to the bank, right now it will not completely block cryptocurrency payments, but will restrict payments to cryptocurrency exchanges that pose the highest risk of financial damage.

You can use your NatWest account to buy digital assets on exchanges like Coinbase. The amount is limited, according to the bank, but NatWest didn’t say exactly how much.

barclays

Barclays Bank does not allow its customers to buy or sell cryptocurrencies through its online banking platform. However, potential investors can purchase cryptocurrencies through FCA-approved regulated brokers.

Barclays was one of the UK banks that customers stopped paying on cryptocurrency exchange Binance in 2021 after UK regulator FCA issued an alert on the exchange.

Santander

High Street bank Santander announced last year that it would restrict UK customers from making large-scale cryptocurrency transactions. As it stands, people banking with Santander can make 1,000 single transactions, for a total limit of 3,000 over a 30-day period.

A cryptocurrency trader with Santander told Decrypt that his account was closed without warning after withdrawing from Coinbase.

wise

Wise, formerly known as TransferWise, does not deal with cryptocurrencies at all. And you cannot use your account to buy digital assets on exchanges. However, Wise customers can receive money into their accounts from platforms that process crypto if they are regulated in the EU or UK.

Monzo

You can buy cryptocurrencies on large and established exchanges like Coinbase (but not Binance) with popular challenger bank Monzo, but they may block a small number of transactions at your own risk. Banks don’t say how big or small these deals are.

starling

Challenger Bank Starling is one of the strictest banks. Banned customers from all crypto-related payments. The bank said in November that it regards cryptocurrency activity as a high risk. A Starling client told Decrypt that the move was sudden.

Hello, I always review my position regarding financial crimes. We consider cryptocurrency activity to be high risk. We decided to ban all card payments to crypto merchants and implement additional restrictions on outgoing and incoming transfers.

Starling Bank (@StarlingBank) November 22, 2022

revolution

This challenger bank is the most crypto-friendly. Users can buy, sell and store multiple digital assets through mobile banking apps. And just last month, the bank launched staking services for Ethereum, Cardano, Polkadot and Tezos.

