US lawmakers say SEC accounting policy puts crypto clients at risk





Two US lawmakers have criticized crypto accounting guidelines set by the national securities regulator, arguing that they put crypto clients at greater risk of loss.

The guidelines came from the US Securities and Exchange Commission and went into effect in April last year.

The guidelines require financial firms holding crypto for clients to recognize all digital assets they do not control as a liability. They also state that digital assets must be backed by a backup asset.

Crypto companies must display liabilities equal to ALL customer crypto assets, per new SEC Rule SAB 121 issued March 2022. @coinbase complied with their filing in Q2 and now displays an element of “crypto client liabilities” of $88 billion. https://t.co/59029Pr2LE

However, Senator Cynthia Lummis and Rep. Patrick McHenry argued on March 2 that these guidelines would likely discourage regulated entities from engaging in digital asset custody, which is the opposite effect of what the regulator should do.

In a letter to people classified within the Federal Reserve System, the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency, the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation and the National Credit Union Administration, lawmakers argued that while the Staff Accounting Bulletin (SAB )121 was intended to provide clarity on the accounting treatment of digital assets, it had negative side effects. They wrote:

SAB 121 exposes client assets to greater risk of loss if a custodian becomes insolvent or goes into receivership, violating the SEC’s core mission to protect clients.

Lawmakers say the effect of SAB 121 will be to deny millions of Americans access to safe and secure custodial arrangements for digital assets.

My letter with @PatrickMcHenry here: https://t.co/kEQKJMg4tC

Lawmakers also disagreed with the breadth of the definition of digital assets in SAB 121, arguing that a more nuanced hierarchy for this asset class that takes into account the opportunities and risks of digital assets with different functions is needed.

Lawmakers, including Lummis, have fussed over the SEC’s accounting bulletin in the past.

Last year, five Republican senators, including Lummis, sent a letter to the SEC on June 16, sharing concern that the bulletin amounted to regulation disguised as staff guidelines and failed to comply with procedural law. administration.

SEC Commissioner Hester Peirce raised similar concerns on March 31, shortly after the bulletin’s release, noting that it was how the change was made rather than the accounting determination itself that she disputed. She characterized the change as follows:

Yet another manifestation of the Securities and Exchange Commissions scattered and ineffective approach to crypto.

