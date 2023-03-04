Bella Ramsey on The Last of Us Finale, Season 2 & Pedro Pascal





In the middle of my interview with Bella Ramsey, the 19-year-old star of The Last of Us, I ask what pronouns I should use in this article. Ramsey is non-binary and uses her or them.

If you want to use them, you can, they say. Many times lately I said to use it because it’s easier, but why not?

Ramsey thought long and hard about this before releasing HBO’s hit thriller The Last of Us which launched in December, and the question of how to present themselves to audiences was stressing them out. It was just an ever-evolving process, they explain. But I’m super comfortable in who I am. It’s like, how can I be the most real myself in the world?

Ramsey certainly projects confidence, both in conversation and on screen, but they’re also on a very public stage. Even before its debut, The Last of Us was highly anticipated as the adaptation of one of the most beloved video games of all time, the story of a girl immune to a fungal virus that transformed most of the world’s population into raging beasts. Today, more than 7 million people watch Ramsey as brave teenager Ellie, who navigates a post-apocalyptic America riddled with the so-called infected every Sunday on HBO. (Fans are just two weekends away from the season finale on March 12.) And while there was initial backlash to their casting from gamer fans who thought they weren’t didn’t look like the character, it mostly turned into a positive response on both the show and Ramsey’s personality. People have messaged me and said it helps people come to terms with who they are, they say. It was really nice to hear too. I guess I just want to be authentic.

Photograph by Charlotte Hadden

As we speak, Ramsey, who broke out with a small but formidable role in Game of Thrones, is back home in the UK where they love being a little hermit. It is a precarious loneliness. (Ramseys’ publicist even asked me not to reveal any more details about their location for security reasons.) Additionally, the gauntlet for The Last of Us forced them to get used to traveling, a task I ‘they don’t particularly appreciate; although the last time they went to Los Angeles, they were about to get off the plane and bail before show creator Craig Mazin convinced them to stay.

It’s not that Ramsey doesn’t like hanging out with Mazin and their co-star, Pedro Pascal, the latter of whom they constantly giggled with during production. The press runway also saw Ramsey show off their sense of style with an array of exciting suits like a black Dior they wore to an event at the Newport Beach Film Festival with chic saddle shoes. I just tried to be myself, they say. A slightly shinier, polished version. They would rather wear jogging bottoms and a loose sweatshirt, but they realize that’s not appropriate for the red carpet and the looks are cool regardless.

Bella Ramsey attends the Newport Beach Film Festival UK Honors 2023 on February 16.

Photo by Joseph Okpako/WireImage

When Ramsey finished filming the first season of The Last of Us, it took them a while to leave Ellie behind. It was very much like a grieving process, they say. When I [first] I got home and struggled to get used to being just Bella again and speaking in a British accent again. (Indeed, they tend to fall back into an American accent around Americans. This sticks out a tiny bit during our interview.)

The Last of Us is a tension-filled show where tragedy strikes in almost every episode, but Ramsey found comfort in starring alongside Pascal, who plays Joel, the misanthrope forced to transport Ellie through the treacherous landscape. Pascal would keep things light, playing Olivia Newton Johns Xanadu over and over again on set. Their laughter together was a coping mechanism, adds Ramsey. At one point, when Ellie was supposed to make grumpy on-screen Joel laugh, the actress simply decided to tell Pascal one of their inside jokes to get a real answer.

While they were in production on The Last of Us, Ramsey was also writing his own screenplay, an approach to mental health based on his time with an eating disorder. They finished a new draft during nighttime shoots on the cul-de-sac where Ellie and Joel are attacked by a giant creature called the Bloater. I was so productive overnight, they say. It is as if time did not exist at night.

Currently, Ramsey is taking the script to the producers with the idea that they would direct it themselves. They once wanted to star in the project, but not anymore. I’m more excited about helping someone else create a performance than doing it myself, they say.

At the same time, Ramsey is working on an Open University degree in environmental science. They impulsively decided to sign up in October after being inspired by watching Storm Reid study on the set of episode seven of The Last of Us (Reid, in a flashback, plays Riley, Ellies’ former best friend ). Ramsey was bowled over not only by Reid’s acting prowess. Reid can cry at the right time; Ramsey uses a tear stick, but by his ability to juggle school and show business.

Regarding their own academic pursuits, Ramsey considered a variety of subjects before embarking on environmental science. I just felt like none of the things I care about will matter if the world is going to shrivel up, they say. It figures, when you’re on a hit drama about the end of the world.

The Last of Us is still heavy on Ramseys’ minds as they haven’t acted since production wrapped in June. Before filming begins for the already-announced season two, they’ll dive into other roles they can’t reveal yet. They think spending time away from Ellie will do them good. The Last of Us is always the only thing on my mind, they say. I have such plateau withdrawal symptoms. Ellie will of course return to the screens eventually, as will Ramseyauthentic as always.

