Will it snow next week? Met Office Confirms Predictions Ahead of Beast from the East Blizzard





Sign up for breaking news emails to receive free real-time breaking news alerts delivered straight to your inbox.Sign up for free breaking news emails.

The Bureau of Meteorology has issued a warning for a chilly spell later this week with snow expected in the UK next week following a sudden stratospheric warning (SSW).

In a new update, forecasters said high pressure would dominate Friday’s weather, developing cooler conditions overnight and into the weekend.

Clouds and scattered showers are expected across much of the country on Friday. However, sunny spells are more frequent in the west.

Snow is expected in the Scottish mountains.

The Bureau of Meteorology says over the next week the high pressure area currently over Scotland will move westwards, causing northern air currents to sweep across Britain.

This will introduce an arctic maritime air mass with snow over Scotland, Northern Ireland and the eastern coast of England from Monday.

Snow is likely to affect the northern and eastern regions, while cold temperatures and widespread freezing conditions will affect the country.

Chris Almond, deputy director of the Bureau of Meteorology, warned that despite the arrival of a meteorological spring, next week will definitely feel like winter.

He explained that the snow showers could spread further south on Tuesday and a weather warning would be issued on Monday and Tuesday as details of potential impacts become clear.

UK Health Security has issued a level 2 cold wave alert across the country, which is expected to be reviewed and extended in the coming days.

UKHSA’s Head of Extreme Weather and Health Protection, Dr Agostinho Sousa, said: to health.

If you have pre-existing medical conditions or are over 65, it is important to heat your home to at least 18C if possible.

Plunging temperatures are the latest cold wave to hit Britain as it battles soaring energy prices amidst a cost-of-living crisis.

UKHSA said it offers free advice on energy efficiency for those struggling with rising costs, as well as state subsidies to help keep their homes warm.

Wearing several layers of thin clothing is warmer than wearing one thick layer, and consuming hot food and drinks is also effective.

The Met Office’s interim figures come after the UK had its driest February in 30 years.

The outlook is uncertain going forward, but the cold wave is expected to continue with the possibility of warmer air approaching from the southwest, according to the Met Office.

But it’s unclear how far the warm air will move north, and whether it will snow before it rains.

The snow alert comes after speculation about chilly weather spread due to the SSW event in February that caused the 2018 extreme, dubbed the Beast from the East.

Additional reporting by agency

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.independent.co.uk/weather/met-office-snow-forecast-uk-b2293370.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos