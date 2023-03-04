Junior Skyliners Win Historic Seventh U.S. Title at U.S. Synchronized Skating Championships





History Links 2023 U.S. Synchronized Skating Championships Competition Day two of the 2023 U.S. Synchronized Skating Championships in Peoria, Illinois turned out to be a historic day in more ways than one.

Junior Skyliners won their seventh U.S. Junior Crown, breaking a tie with the Chicago Jazz to stand out as the junior team with the most U.S. titles in history.

Additionally, the senior elite 12 made its official debut at the U.S. Synchronized Skating Championships. After the short program, the Crystallettes hold a narrow lead over Hayden Select.

Gold medals were also awarded in the adult and masters competitions, with DC EDGE winning the US title in both disciplines.

JUNIOR FREE SKATING With seven US junior titles, Junior Skyliners now have the most gold medals in the junior event of any team. Photo credit: KrPhotogs Photography/US Figure Skating

The 2022 World Juniors silver medalists, the Junior Skyliners, continued their medal streak at the U.S. Synchronized Skating Championships, as they placed in the top three every year, with the event contested since 2015.

With a legends theme, the New York Skating Club team achieved all positive GOEs of 1.31 or higher and Level 4s in six elements, including their two intersections, which were their best performing elements of the performance. They scored 132.12 points in the free skate and 202.03 points overall, marking their best score at the U.S. Championships since 2019. Junior Skyliners have now won six of the last eight U.S. junior titles.

“It means so much,” Skyliners junior team member Catherine Tian said of her gold medal win. “That’s what we’re working towards. It’s one of our biggest goals this season, and I also think heading into Worlds with that confidence is really helpful, so we’re really happy about that.”

The Image team took the silver medal while the Lexettes and the Elite teams took the podium with bronze and pewter respectively.

Standing on the podium for the second year in a row, Team Image received their highest free skate and total scores at the United States Championships with scores of 125.98 and 195.50, respectively. The 2022 USA Champions skate to the music from the Running Out of Time movie soundtrack featured two level 4 intersections with level 4 intersection points.

“Especially scoring so high and so well on the court, we really felt the pressure on us to prove to everyone in the stands and everyone in American figure skating who we are and what we can do. was really awesome, and I think we did a great job today,” said Team Image member Jenna Reynolds.

The Lexettes also had their highest total score at the U.S. Championships with 188.86 points. Despite an early fall, the team training in Norwood, Mass., finished strong with five Level 4 elements to wrap up the program. Les Lexettes earned the competition’s second-highest score for their performance to the music of Michel Legrand’s Les Parapluies de Cherbourg as they collected 123.60 points for their free skate to finish in the top three of the event junior for the first time since 2018.

“I think going into today we were very confident,” said Lexettes squad member Anna Chong. “Our long program is definitely our strongest program if we had to choose between the two and we’re more comfortable with it, so our focus was very calm and we just knew what we had to do and we went out on the ice knowing that.”

The Skyliners and Lexettes will compete in the ISU World Junior Synchronized Skating Championships next week in Angers, France.

The Junior Elite teams climbed to fourth place in the final standings thanks to a third place finish in the free skate. Their performance to a medley of Black Eyes Peas songs received the second-highest total score, with the 2022 World Juniors bronze medalists receiving more than 10 points each for their two Tier 4 intersections with intersection points of level 4.

With 125.65 points in the free skate and 187.91 overall, Teams Elite Junior has earned the bronze medal and earned a podium spot in every year the U.S. Championships have been held since 2019.

“That performance, it was just us going out there together,” said Junior Teams Elite member Alex Smith. “We love each other so much and we just wanted to skate for each other, no placement, no numbers, just our love for each other.”

SENIOR ELITE 12 SHORT PROGRAM The Crystallettes lead after the short program as the senior elite 12 make their competitive debut. Photo credit: KrPhotogs Photography/US Figure Skating

The first senior elite 12 competition saw the Crystallettes and Hayden Select separated by just 0.24 after the short program.

With 61.99 points for their performance on Bishop Briggs’ “Never Tear Us Apart,” the Crystallettes will enter the free skate in first place. Despite falling on their last element, the team representing the Dearborn Figure Skating Club received over 10 points from the judges for their level 4 intersection with the level 4 intersection point.

“I would say it’s our best performance yet,” said Crystallettes team member and coach Rachel Teets. “Obviously we would have wanted a clean skate, but I thought the elements and the energy all the time was the strongest we’ve done all year.”

Hayden Select, who competed in the exhibition event at the United States Championships last year and placed second in his two international assignments this season, also has his sights set on being the first ever state champion. -United. Skating to “Out of Sight” by Yello, they came out strong with a Level 4 swing line and a Level 4 intersection, but two falls dropped Hayden Select to second place with a score of 61.75.

“We did exactly what we hoped to do,” said Hayden Select team member Lily Bass. “We released the elements that we trained very hard for. There are little things happening and there’s nothing we can do about it, but we’re really proud of what we’ve done.”

ADULT FREE SKATING DCEDGE won its first gold medal in the adult division since 2017. Photo credit: KrPhotogs Photography/US Figure Skating

DC EDGE took the top spot on the podium in the Adult Division, their fifth gold medal overall at the U.S. Championships and first since 2017. Crystallettes won silver, Team Del Sol earned bronze and California Gold won tin.

Improving their score at the 2023 Eastern Synchronized Skating Sectional Championships by nearly nine points, DC EDGE’s creative puppet theme routine led them to victory with the highest scores in the competition. They received 4 levels on their displacement element and their final intersection for 68.14 points.

“Our coach Jenny Bacon, she comes up with these crazy, creative programs,” said DC EDGE team member Brynn Thomas. “Throughout the season we’ve been building that foundation, and then in the weeks leading up to the nationals, we’ve really been building those arms and adding the character to give it our all one last time. We’re very happy with how it’s over.”

Less than a point behind, the Crystallettes won the silver medal with 67.53 points. They have finished in the top three every year the event has been held since 2017.

Their program set on a mix of jock jams received the highest total element score with their level 3 intersection with a level 4 intersection point tied for the most scored element of the competition.

Team Del Sol won the bronze medal with 62.91 points for their StrongHER theme skate. Building momentum throughout the performance, they finished with a level 4 intersection with a level 4 point of intersection, their highest scoring element and achieved level 4 accolades on their element of displacement and their synchronized rotation.

The podium marked Team Del Sol’s first top-three result since 2004.

After achieving Level 4 of their first synchronized intersection and rotation, California Gold received the pewter medal with a score of 61.65.

MASTERS FREE SKATE The masters podium at the US Championships (LR): Allegro!, DC EDGE, Starlights, Kansas City IllusionPhoto credit: KrPhotogs Photography/US Figure Skating

DC EDGE won their second US Championship of the day in the Masters event. Representing the Washington Figure Skating Club, they successfully defended their 2022 title and captured their fifth gold medal overall.

With the money, Allegro! has finished in the top three every year the U.S. Championships have been held since 2019. Starlights earned a top-three finish for the second straight year with bronze, while Kansas City Illusion rounded out the podium with pewter .

Like its adult team, DC EDGE jumped nearly nine points from its sectional championship score, with a score of 57.66 in Illinois. Skating to the music of Tina – The Tina Turner Musical, DC EDGE claimed a Level 4 accolade for their intersection as well as high marks for Spinning Block and Art Wheel.

“Just go out there and have fun with it,” DC EDGE crew member Michelle Daichman said of the most satisfying part of the routine. “This program is a ton of fun, and we really enjoy skating it. How can you not appreciate Tina Turner.”

Cheer up! started and ended with their best performing elements, a mixed element and an artistic wheel, as their free skating-themed card game scored 56.57 points.

Bringing the Little Red Riding Hood theme to life, the Starlights scored 55.22 points, highlighted by a level 3 intersection.

Taking the pewter medal, Kansas City Illusion scored the second-highest total element score in the competition with a level 3 intersection and a level 4 synchro spin for a total of 50.54 points.

Competition continues Friday with the Intermediate Free Skate, Senior Short Skate and Senior Elite 12 Free Skate. Follow the results live and see how to watch the event on the 2023 U.S. Synchronized Skating Championships Competition Central.

