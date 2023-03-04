US home prices just did something they haven’t done since 2012





In February, U.S. home prices posted their first year-over-year decline in more than a decade as soaring mortgage rates put pressure on the market.

The average US home sold for $350,246 for the four weeks ending Feb. 26, according to analysis by real estate firm Redfin this week. The sale price fell 0.6% from the same month a year ago – the first annual decline since February 2012.

The decline in prices from a year ago is a milestone because it hasn’t happened since the housing market was recovering from the 2008 subprime mortgage crisis, the chief economist said Redfin deputy Taylor Marr in a statement.

Home prices have skyrocketed so much in recent years that they were likely to decline once rates rose from historic lows, Marr added.

Home sellers are slashing prices in a bid to drum up interest.Shutterstock

Mortgage rates have jumped again in recent weeks as worse-than-expected inflation reports have raised concerns that the Federal Reserve will continue to raise interest rates. The average 30-year mortgage rate rose steadily throughout February and reached 7.1% this week.

Higher rates have exacerbated an affordability crisis and pushed many homebuyers away. At the same time, potential sellers are forced to reduce their asking prices or delay their plans altogether.

U.S. home prices posted their first annual decline since 2012.Shutterstock

Mortgage rates hitting the 7% range were the straw that broke the camel’s back, dampening demand for home purchases and prompting sellers to ask less for their homes, Marr added.

The largest price declines have been in pandemic homebuying hotspots, the company said.

Austin, Texas had the largest year-over-year decline of 11%.

Despite lower prices, first-time buyers are unlikely to see much relief, according to Marr.

That’s because so few homeowners put their homes up for sale. Limited inventory and continued interest in turnkey homes in desirable neighborhoods will keep prices somewhat supported – and high rates will continue to hurt affordability.

Price cuts are most severe in so-called “pandemic boomtowns.” Shutterstock

On a monthly basis, house prices have already been in free fall since the middle of last year.

While most experts agree that the US housing market is in the midst of a correction, the extent of the projected price drop is a matter of debate.

In a report earlier this week, Dallas Fed researchers warned that home prices could fall nearly 20% in the event of a sharp contraction in US housing.

Last year, Redfin predicted that US home prices would fall 4% in 2023 as mortgage rates cool the market.

Another company, Pantheon Macroeconomics, predicted a much steeper drop of up to 20%.

