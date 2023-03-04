Exxon sued by the United States after the discovery of 5 slipknots in a factory in Louisiana





Exxon Mobil has been sued by a federal agency for alleged racial discrimination against a black employee after the worker found a noose on their job site at a facility in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. It was one of many nooses found at the plant over several years, which the company failed to address adequately, according to the government.

Milferd McGhee, a black employee who has worked at the Exxon plant since 2010, found a noose in his workplace in January 2020, according to the US Equal Employment Opportunity Commission lawsuit, which was filed Thursday.

McGhee, who knew that three previous nooses had been found at the Baton Rouge facility, reported the problem to his supervisor. Exxon was unable to determine who left the nooses, and the company recommended additional steps to address racial harassment in the workplace, the suit says.

However, the energy giant “did not implement all of the measures recommended in its investigation report to address the harassment” – and a fifth noose was discovered at the same plant in December 2020, according to the trial.

In an emailed statement to CBS News, Exxon said it disagreed with the EEOC’s findings and allegations.

“We encourage employees to report complaints like this, and we have conducted a thorough investigation,” the company said. “Hate symbols are unacceptable, offensive and in violation of our company policies.”

Exxon has a “zero tolerance policy against any form of harassment or discrimination in the workplace,” he added.

“Symbol of Violence”

The complaint alleges a pattern of ineffective dealings with the incidents, which spanned from 2016 to 2020, with Exxon Mobile allegedly failing to take action to prevent racial harassment or follow recommendations to resolve the issue. As a result, the company “created a racially hostile work environment,” the EEOC alleged in a statement.

“A noose is a long-standing symbol of the violence associated with the lynching of African Americans,” Elizabeth Owen, senior counsel at the EEOC’s New Orleans field office, said in the statement. “Such symbols are inherently threatening and dramatically alter the working environment for black Americans.”

The EEOC’s lawsuit said it sought to “make Mr. McGhee whole” by offering compensation related to past and future non-monetary losses, including emotional pain and suffering. He is also seeking punitive damages for “malicious and/or reckless conduct,” according to the suit.

New trends

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cbsnews.com/news/exxon-lawsuit-eeoc-noose-louisiana-milferd-mcghee/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos