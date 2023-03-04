Chinese spacecraft monitors US satellites above Earth





A Chinese satellite launched in 2018 inspected other nations’ spacecraft above Earth in geostationary orbit.

Tongxin Jishu Shiyan Weixing-3 (TJS-3), loosely named an communications satellite, was sent to geostationary orbit in late 2018. It then launched a small subsatellite, possibly to help test the capabilities of TJS- 3.

Orbital data reveals that TJS-3 has moved closer to US satellites in recent months. For example, the Orbital Focus Twitter account notes (opens in a new tab) that the satellite has drifted along the geostationary belt, but stops to take a closer look at the USA 233 and USA 298 satellites, both considered to be military communications satellites operated by the US Space Force.

Related: The latest news on China’s space program

Mission UpdateTJS-3 p/l 1 (43874/2018-110A), GEO Inspector from ChinaSam at 59° East, initially alongside TJS-3 p/l 2 which moved to graveyard 2021 DecBegins to wander July 5, 2022 with brief stops near: USA 233 (38070/2012-003A) – September 13, 2022USA 298 (45465/2020-022B) – February 8, 2023February 16, 2023

See more

Satellites in geostationary orbit (GEO) operate 22,236 miles (35,786 kilometers) above Earth, where their speed matches the rotation of the planet and sees them appear fixed to a point on the surface below. This orbit is therefore very popular for its use for communication and other purposes.

At the same time, a spacecraft that raises or lowers its orbit by a few tens of kilometers will be able to drift west or east relative to other satellites, allowing one satellite over time to sweep over others and to take a look at.

Satellite Dashboard, a web-based tool that gathers and analyzes space situational awareness (SSA) data, reveals that TJS-3 approached (opens in a new tab) as close as 3.8 miles (6.2 km) ) of the United States 233 on October 31, 2022.

US, Russian and Chinese satellites have all increasingly spotted each other’s satellites in GEO in recent years, using close approaches to obtain images and other data.

This has led to a game in which nations seek to learn more about each other’s spacecraft and test their counterspace and SSA capabilities.

Little is known about the TJS-3 satellite, but the United States and other countries will no doubt be watching its movements closely.

Follow us on Twitter @Spacedotcom (opens in a new tab) or Facebook (opens in a new tab).

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.space.com/chinese-spacecraft-tjs-3-inspecting-us-satellites The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos