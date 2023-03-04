How Russia’s War Made the United States a Dominant Energy Supplier





An LNG import terminal at the Port of Rotterdam in February 2022.

Federico Gambarini | Image Alliance | Getty Images

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine a year ago altered global energy supply chains and placed the United States clearly at the top of the world’s energy exporting nations.

As Europe grappled with threats to its supply of imported natural gas from Russia, US and other exporters rushed to divert shipments of liquefied natural gas from Asia to Europe. Russian oil has been sanctioned and the European Union no longer accepts sea cargo from Moscow. This has resulted in increased US shipments of crude and refined products to Europe.

“The United States was providing a military arsenal. Now they are providing an energy arsenal,” said John Kilduff, partner at Again Capital.

Since the aftermath of World War II, the United States has not been so important as an energy exporter. The Energy Information Administration said a record 11.1 million barrels per day of crude and refined products were exported in the week ended Feb. 24. That’s more than the entire production of Saudi Arabia or Russia, according to Citigroup, and compares to 9 million barrels a day a year ago.

However, exports averaged around 10 million barrels per day during the four-week period ending February 24. That compares to 7.6 million barrels per day a year ago.

“It’s amazing to think of all those decades of concern about energy dependence to discover that the United States is the largest exporter of LNG and one of the largest exporters of oil. The history of the United States makes part of a larger global energy remapping,” said Daniel Yergin. , Vice Chairman of S&P Global. “What we’re seeing now is an ongoing global energy reshuffle that began with the US shale revolution. … In 2003, the US expected to be the largest importer of LNG. “

Yergin said the evolving role of the U.S. oil and gas industry in the global energy order will be a topic of conversation among the thousands of attendees at the annual CERAWeek by S&P Global energy conference in Houston. March 6-10. Speakers at the conference include CEOs from Chevron, Exxon Mobil, Baker Hughes and Freeport McMoRan, among others.

“One of the ironies, from an energy point of view, is if you just looked back to where we were the day before the invasion…if you look at the price, you’d say it doesn’t Not much happened,” said Daniel Pickering, chief investment officer at Pickering Energy Partners. “The global price of natural gas has skyrocketed but come back down. Oil is lower than it was before the invasion. … The reality is that we have certainly triggered a reshuffling of supply chains global markets, especially on the natural gas side.”

According to the Department of Energy, the United States has been an annual net exporter of energy since 2018. Until the early 1950s, the United States produced most of the energy it consumed, but at mid-1950s, the country began to increasingly import larger quantities. crude oil and petroleum products.

US energy imports accounted for about 30% of total US consumption in 2005.

“There is a global LNG boom that has become much more apparent and visible to the market,” Pickering said. “We have changed who consumes what type of crude and products. We have significantly changed the destination of Russian oil.”

India and China are now the biggest importers of Russian crude. “You look at these things, and for me, we’ve very clearly adjusted the way the world thinks about procurement for the next four or five years.”

But a year ago, when Russia invaded Ukraine, it was unclear whether the world would have sufficient supplies or that oil prices would not soar to significantly higher levels. This is particularly true in Europe, where supplies have been sufficient.

Stock chart icon Stock chart icon

oil

RBC commodity strategists said there were a number of factors at play that helped Europe pull through this winter.

“A combination of warm weather, mandatory conservation measures and additional supplies from alternative producers such as the United States, Norway and Qatar, has averted such a worst-case scenario for Europe this winter.” , the strategists wrote. “Countries that relied on cheap Russian gas to meet their economic needs, such as Germany, rushed to build new LNG import infrastructure to prepare for a future without molecules from Moscow.”

But they also point out that Europe is not left out, especially if the military conflict continues. “Major gas producers have warned that it could be difficult for Europe to build storage this summer in the absence of Russian gas exports and that a colder winter next year could spell economic hardship. considerable,” the strategists added.

Qatar has promised to send more gas to Europe and the United States is building more capacity. “In gas, we are going to be a very real player. We are trustworthy. We have the rule of law. We have significant resources and our projects are reasonably fast, compared to many other potential projects around the world. , “said Pickering. “I guess we’ll go from [capacity of] 12 [billion cubic feet] exports per day to nearly 20, and we will be a major supplier to Europe. »

Pickering said US exports are currently around 10 billion cubic feet per day.

Among the companies he finds interesting in the gas sector are EQT, Cheniere, Chesapeake Energy and Southwestern Energy.

The story of oil is different. Pickering said the American industry chose not to be the world’s swing producer. “We’re not the swing producer because we decided not to follow our capital discipline,” he said.

Energy companies now have earnings visibility they didn’t have before, and that could be the case for another five years or so, Pickering said. Oil companies have not overproduced, as they have done in the past, and they have not jumped to increase production despite calls from the White House last year.

The White House has also criticized energy industry stock buyback programs, which many have.

“They’re generating a lot of money. They’re being rewarded by shareholders for being disciplined with that money,” Pickering said. “You’ve seen companies signal optimism, like with Chevron’s $75 billion stock buyback.”

“The Russian-Ukrainian dynamic may have ushered in an era where it’s cool to hit big oil, but I expect you can hit all the way to the bank and the political dynamic is very different financial and economic dynamics,” he said. .

The United States currently produces about 12.3 million barrels of oil per day, and Pickering does not expect that number to increase. Producer discipline helped support their share prices. The S&P energy sector is up 18% over the past 12 months, the best performing sector and one of only three out of 11 sectors posting gains. Next come industrials, up 1.7%.

“Our absolute production levels are as high as they were when you combine oil and natural gas. We were a net importer, and we’ve reduced that significantly. That’s a massive change,” said Pickering. “The shale boom benefited the energy sector. It benefited American consumers. It was a terrible time for producers. They did their job too well. They overproduced. When we went from 5 million barrels per day at 13 million barrels per day, we were taking the most barrels from OPEC. That’s when we were the most influential. We were the swing producer.

