Palo Alto Native Son Thinks His Hometown Will Kill Us All





I meet Malcolm Harris, voice of millennials and anti-capitalist activist, in a coffee shop in Brooklyn, suggested by his publicist for a book tour interview. He opts for a guava croissant with his $3.75 drip. He hints that this is not an endorsement of a bourgeois micro-luxury, but an ironic jab at the Cond Nast media moguls who foot the bill.

Harris, a vivacious 34-year-old, is generating considerable buzz with his book, Palo Alto. He knows the city and the tech industry at its heart well. He grew up there, was educated there, and even learned journalism at Palo Alto High School under Esther Wojcicki, mother of YouTube CEO (recently retired) Susan and former mother-in-law of Sergey Brin. Her father, an antitrust attorney, sued Microsoft in a major trademark case in the mid-2000s. But as an author, Harris is less about forging an early draft of a story and more about using research to promote his point. pre-existing view. It’s not a job of journalism, he says of his book. It is a Marxist story.

Whatever you call it, Palo Altois epic 700-page relentless indictment against capitalism, California and the city that railroad baron Leland Stanford named in 1876 to honor a great tree that still stands, and little afterwards made home of its new university, which still dominates the area. Some might see Harris’s book as an add-on to another bumper-sized piece of tech rejection, Shoshana Zuboffs The Age of Surveillance Capitalism. But Harris thinks Zuboff’s book overemphasized the surveillance part and was too soft on capitalism. It doesn’t really hit the global political economy, he says.

Harris’ book gets there, in spades. In its sprawling and familiar narrative, history is not a botched progression, but a nefarious plot in the service of capitalisms that steal people’s labor and dignity. Its touchstone is the system by which Leland Stanford bred racehorses, which combined genetics with a new emphasis on getting horses to run faster at an earlier age than was customary. (Kind of like Move Fast and Take Things.) Harris applies this Palo Alto system as a metaphor everywhere, calling everything from venture capital to the training methods of Tiger Woods inhumane descendants of Stanford’s original sin. Of course, one could say that, having been nurtured in the city’s famed school system and its tech community, Harrisa’s skillful wordsmithing and effective marketing is itself a product of the Palo Alto system.

Harris has no problem digging up more villains than a thousand Marvel worms. There’s Stanford, of course, and the first president of the university he founded, David Starr Jordan, who allegedly murdered Stanford’s widow. (Or so Harris thinks.) University psychology pioneer Lewis Terman not only promoted eugenics-based IQ testing, we learn, but also slept with his friends. students. Harris even attacks well-meaning leftists like Congressman/activist Allard Lowenstein for working too deeply inside the system. (Harris despises the Grateful Dead wing of the protest movement; he’s the guy at the SDS meeting yelling at the stoners in the back of the room.) More recent scoundrels include the vaunted founders of the Silicon Valley. Bill Gates and Steve Jobs are smelly fools, he says, but more significant as personifications of impersonal social forces.

Harris does, however, have a real supervillain, William Shockley, the Nobel Prize-winning physicist. Shockley, father of the transistor, Stanford professor and founder of a Silicon Valley semiconductor company, was a racist bully who fully deserves Harris’ one-word summary: asshole.

