Sorry, Fed, Most US Mortgage Rates Have Been Locked During Pandemic Lows





(Bloomberg) – More than 40% of all mortgages in the United States were taken out in 2020 or 2021, when the pandemic caused borrowing costs to fall to historic lows and triggered a refinancing boom, according to the Black Knight data.

This is good news for all homeowners who have taken out cheap loans, but perhaps not so good news for the Federal Reserve as it seeks to cool the economy by raising interest rates.

Nearly a quarter of all mortgages are vintage 2021, according to Black Knight, a provider of mortgage technology and data. That year, the average cost of a 30-year fixed rate loan hit a low of 2.8%. Another 18% of home loans are from the previous year when the pandemic hit.

The numbers illustrate a hurdle for the Fed, which is raising rates at the fastest pace in decades to contain inflation.

One of the ways monetary tightening works is by dampening consumer demand as credit becomes more expensive. This is impacting housing markets now, as new buyers have to pay 7% or more. But the vast majority of American homeowners have fixed mortgages, most of them much cheaper than today’s rates. Those who refinanced during the pandemic locked in additional purchasing power for potentially decades to come.

It used to be different when more Americans had mortgages with variable interest rates. In a report this week, UBS economists estimated that the share of variable-rate debt in the US mortgage stack had shrunk to around 5% from a peak of around 40%. in 2006. This is one of the reasons for the less responsiveness of household credit to higher rates, they wrote.

Yet even if the switch to fixed rate mortgages makes the anti-inflation campaign a bit more difficult, there is a clear upside.

The last time the Fed raised rates by a comparable amount was in the mid-2000s, when adjustable-rate mortgages were prevalent. The result: Housing markets collapsed and soon after, the global economy did too.

