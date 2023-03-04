Storms Across US Cause Deaths, Power OutagesExBulletin





A team of detained firefighters return to their vehicle after shoveling and clearing snow, while people carry bags of food on Friday. A series of winter storms in the San Bernardino Mountains in southern California left residents stranded due to snowfall. Mario Tama/Getty Images .

Large swaths of the United States have been battling an intense winter storm for the past few days, with more than 850,000 customers without power Saturday night. Authorities issued weather advisories and states of emergency across the country as the large storm system swept through the United States, bringing high winds, flooding and snow.

High winds and possible tornadoes damaged homes and buildings, killing at least 12 people in the South and Midwest. The storm then moved northeast, where the threat of heavy snowfall and coastal flooding prompted the National Weather Service to issue a winter storm warning.

Still, by the end of the weekend, the eastern half of the country will experience unusually warm temperatures, according to the National Weather Service.

Some 400,000 customers across the South were without power Saturday evening. In Alabama, Mississippi and Tennessee, falling trees or branches killed six people. In Arkansas, a man drowned after driving through floodwaters.

In Kentucky, dangerous gusty winds, flash flooding and possible tornadoes prompted the governor to declare a state of emergency on Friday. There have been five weather-related fatalities in the state and a semi-trailer truck blew off the highway.

Announcing the fifth death on Twitter, Gov. Andy Beshear asked Kentucky residents to remain vigilant for “downed power lines and localized flooding.”

The storm moved through Michigan on Friday afternoon, blanketing the state in snow, knocking out power to more than 100,000 customers and forcing the Detroit Metropolitan Airport to temporarily close. Last week, an ice storm left 800,000 homes and businesses without power.

Other parts of the Midwest can expect freezing fog and low visibility this weekend, and highways could receive heavy snowfall along with gusty winds.

Several counties in Maine as well as parts of New York, Vermont and New Hampshire saw more than a foot of snow Saturday, forcing hundreds of business closures and canceled flights.

In the West, where the storm hit earlier in the week, some residents of the Southern California mountains could be stuck at home for another week following a rare blizzard in the region that shut down all highways leading to the mountains. Yosemite National Park received up to 15 feet of snow and was forced to close indefinitely.

The West is still blanketed in snow since the start of the week, and another storm system has brought heavy snow to the Sierra Nevada Mountains and parts of the upper Great Lakes. It will also bring heavy rain along the Pacific Northwest and California coast through Sunday evening before moving into the Rockies and into the Great Lakes.

The National Weather Service has issued red flag warnings because as the storm moves across the plains, strong winds and low humidity could spark fires.

