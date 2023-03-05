Bank of England protests against surge in UK interest rate expectations





Investor bets on where UK interest rates will peak have risen higher over the past month, prompting Bank of England governor Andrew Bailey to try to keep the market from getting carried away.

Futures markets are currently pricing the BoE rate to rise to just over 4.6% by December. Rates were expected to peak at the current 4% level in early February and decline slightly by the end of the year as investors feared the UK was headed for a recession.

That’s despite more mixed UK economic data in recent weeks. While headline inflation remains in double digits, domestic core inflation, excluding unstable food and energy prices, fell more than expected to 5.8% in January from 6.3% the previous month. In contrast, February’s business surveys showed that activity recovered faster than expected.

Bailey backed off this week in opposition to the sharp change in expectations, claiming that the central bank was moving away from the assumption that further rate hikes were necessary. His comments lowered interest rate expectations slightly, but traders are nonetheless betting the BoE is much more hawkish than it was a month ago.

Some analysts argue that markets are over betting that UK rates will surge along with US rates.

Pantheon Economics’ chief UK economist, Samuel Tombs, said there appeared to be a consensus view that the BoE would largely mirror the US Federal Reserve over the coming months. But in the past it was often a mistake. [BoE] The Fed will follow.

The rebound in UK interest rate expectations for February came after the blockbuster US employment report in early February, which dashed hopes of an imminent increase in economic activity and an aggressive monetary tightening campaign by the Fed. Traders have spent the next month raising expectations that US interest rates will peak.

Analysts at Rabobank said Baileys’ comments stood in stark contrast to his BoE peers in Europe and the US, who looked positively moderate and had lower headline inflation but proved more resilient than previous forecasts.

The case for the BoE to stop raising rates before the Fed remains strong, Tombs said. Since most UK business bank loans are floating rather than fixed rate loans and almost all UK mortgages must be refinanced within 5 years, interest rate fluctuations have a proportionately greater impact on activity in the UK than in the US.

These and other differences explain why the Fed warned last month that continued hikes would be needed to keep inflation down, while the BoE suggested UK rates may have peaked.

Baileys’ comments this week make it clear that the central bank’s Monetary Policy Committee is placing more emphasis on real tightening that has already been delivered, Tombs said.

It’s unusual in the US for Fed officials to speculate on the next policy decision and leave the market, Toms said. But MPC loves drama.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ft.com/content/cb0f2aba-dee4-4ddb-b00a-61c5f6759092 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

