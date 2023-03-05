Tom Sandoval Apparently Addresses Ariana Madix Split, Raquel Affair





Tom Sandoval. Charles Sykes/Bravo

Break his silence? Vanderpump Rules star Tom Sandoval apparently opened up about his breakup with Ariana Madix and his affair with co-star Raquel Leviss during his Tom Sandoval & the Most Extras concert.

An eyewitness told Us Weekly exclusively that after Sandoval, 39, took the stage for his Friday, March 3 show held at the City National Grove in Anaheim, Calif., he asked the crowd: Have you ever been one of the most hated people in America? The insider added that when fans started shouting Ariana! the Missouri native replied: We love it.

The TomTom co-owners issue comes just hours after Us confirmed that he and Madix, 37, who started dating in 2014, called it quits after nine years together. The Florida native ended the romance when she discovered the musician with Leviss, 28.

They had problems for a while, a source told Us of the Schwartz & Sandys co-founder and Paradise City actress on Friday, adding that things didn’t hit a breaking point until Thursday, March 2, the same night. that Madix had been spotted supporting her ex-boyfriend at the release party for her band’s latest single, Superstars.

Tom Sandoval, Ariana Madix, Raquel Leviss. MediaPunch/Shutterstock

Sandovals’ affair with Leviss marks the second time he’s faced cheating allegations since forming Vanderpump Rules in 2013. Rumors have swirled that the restaurateur hooked up with Madix while he was still with his ex-girlfriend Kristen Doute during season 2 of the Bravoseries. While the two bartenders denied any infidelity at the time, they started dating later that year after Sandoval called him out for good with Doute, 40.

Leviss, for her part, went through her own breakup with ex-fiancé James Kennedy in December 2021 after more than five years of dating. The duo shared the news via social media later that month, responsible for filming the season 9 reunion special of the Bravo series.

In August 2022, the California native then made headlines when she kissed Tom Schwartz at Scheana Shays’ wedding following his split from ex-wife Katie Maloney.

Madix and Sandoval, meanwhile, have become a staple couple in the Bravo franchise amid countless breakups over the years. However, the duo often raised eyebrows when discussing their reluctance to get married despite such a long-term relationship.

During an interview with Us in December 2018, Sandoval hinted that he and Madix would probably never get engaged. The DFH founder, for her part, agreed that she has no plans to explore this important relationship milestone.

It’s not on the agenda for us, Madix told Us at the time. I feel like I have way too much to do, you know? I have to travel the world, I have to be a successful businesswoman, I have to publish a series of cocktail books.

Expanding their family wasn’t in the cards for the former couple either. Sandoval revealed to Us last month that he and Madix don’t feel the pressure to start a family because they aren’t interested in babysitting.[ing] with someone else’s expectations. If we do anything, it will be like in our time and in our conditions, he said, adding that the Florida native is a wonderful human being.

Despite their nine-year relationship, not all of their VPR partners have always supported the authors’ union Fancy AF Cocktails. Lala Kent rallied for the Paradise City actress to move on during an episode of Watch What Happens LiveWith Andy Cohen in February.

I love Ariana. We just have to get her out next, Kent, 32, told host Andy Cohen at the time, referring to her and Katie [Maloney] both ending their longtime romances ahead of VPR’s 10th season, when it premiered last month.

The Give them Lala podcast host then took to social media following news of Sandovals’ cheating scandal with Leviss to slam him for his affair and tell fans to taunt him at his gig.

Anyone going to the Tom Sandovals show tonight, here’s the drill. I obviously won’t be there but I want you all to sing an ARIANA song! ARIANE! she wrote via her Instagram stories, adding that Madix gave her content to burn her ex.

I’m so hungry, I feel like a lion who needs to feast on a little gazelle, she continued. I eat well tonight. Stupid little fks. My mother tells me to calm down. I’m not going to.

Kennedy, 31, meanwhile shared a screenshot of an article about the breakup via his Instagram account. I hope you all feel as sick as I do. That explains it all, he wrote in the comments section.

When a social media user called Sandoval and Leviss the meanest subhumans I’ve ever met, the DJ replied CORRECT.

