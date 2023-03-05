Coldest day expected in parts of UK next week | england weather





Next week will see some of the coldest days so far across the UK as yellow warnings for snow and ice have been issued across much of Scotland and northeast England.

The Met Office said this week temperatures in northern England will drop to near freezing and parts of northeast Scotland will record minus 4C (24.8F).

The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) has issued a cold wave warning and a level 3 alert for North West England and Yorkshire. Health risks for vulnerable people. The rest of the UK has been placed below level 2.

Warnings are in effect for all areas from 1 a.m. Monday through midnight Thursday.

Met Office chief meteorologist Craig Snell said:

The main focus now is therefore on the northern and eastern parts of the UK, which have already issued warnings on Monday and Tuesday about the risk of snow showers from the north.

He added that the Bureau of Meteorology Yellow Warning, which goes into effect on both Monday and Tuesday, is unlikely to change.

He said: Scotland and parts of the eastern part of England have warnings across Monday and Tuesday. Other parts of the country we’re keeping an eye on have the opportunity to see some snow further south as we spend the week ahead.

Agostinho Sousa, UKHSA’s Head of Extreme Weather and Health Protection, said: to health.

If you have pre-existing medical conditions or are over 65, it is important to heat your home to at least 18C if possible.

The rest of the weekend is expected to be calm with some showers forecast for Scotland and parts of eastern England.

