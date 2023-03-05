



Freezing arctic air will bring some of the coldest days of the year so far to parts of the UK, with warnings of snow and ice.

According to forecasters, temperatures will drop to as low as -4C in part due to chilly northerly winds.

The weather warning, which goes into effect next week, extends to northern and eastern Scotland and north-east England, as far as Hull.

As a result, Monday will be the coldest day of 2023 so far in much of the UK.

Areas affected by weather warnings may experience power outages and travel disruptions, and some rural areas may be closed due to freezing conditions.

Image: Photo: Met Office

It comes after the UK Health and Safety Authority (UKHSA) issued a cold wave warning for all parts of the country and emphasized the danger to the vulnerable in North Korea.

Alerts will remain in place from the early hours of Monday through midnight on Thursday.

According to the Met Office, the winter cold wave is due to an “arctic sea air mass” sweeping across the UK as the high pressure area responsible for the recent milder conditions moves westward.

Met Office chief meteorologist Craig Snell said:

“So the main focus right now is on the north and east of the UK and we have already issued warnings of the risk of snow showers from the north on Monday and Tuesday.

“The highest concentrations will cross the high ground. But even the lower levels can see some chaos when the showers come.”

Read more: Sudden stratospheric warming ‘now possible’

“Scotland and parts of eastern England are on alert all Monday and Tuesday. Other areas are cautioning. Take the week ahead.

“At the same time, there is still some uncertainty about where the snow will go because we will see milder air coming from the Atlantic.

“So it may rain in some places and snow in others.”

Dr Agostinho Sousa, UKHSA’s Head of Extreme Situations and Health Protection, said: “During times like these, it is important to identify family members, friends and relatives who may be more vulnerable to cold weather and its health effects.

“If you have pre-existing medical conditions or are over 65, it’s important to heat your home to at least 18C if possible.”

The Bureau of Meteorology said temperatures will be well below normal for much of next week.

It comes after Britain had its driest February in 30 years.

The UK recorded 45% of its monthly average precipitation, at 43.4mm.

