Five years after the Salisbury spy poisoning: Did the British response change Putin’s course on invading Ukraine? | british news





Few would have known that when Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia were found unconscious on a bench in Salisbury city center (five years ago now), a huge diplomatic crisis was about to unfold.

Mr. Skripal, a former Russian intelligence officer turned British double agent, was targeted by the deadly nerve agent Novichok in an assassination attempt, which Western officials have since claimed led the way to the Kremlin.

The two survived the attack, but Dawn Sturgess, a mother of three who came into contact with a nerve agent from a discarded perfume bottle, is thought to have been used by the assassins to manage the doorknob of the Skripals’ house. She later died from chemical exposure.

The incident sparked a major diplomatic dispute between Britain and Russia, who deny involvement in the attack even after British intelligence shared details of the two Russian men suspected of carrying out the attack.

Image: Yulia and Sergei Skripal Image: Dawn Sturgess

Following a famously chilling meeting between British Prime Minister Theresa May and Russian President Vladimir Putin at the time, Britain expelled 23 diplomats and imposed restrictive financial sanctions on assets “threatening life or property”.

It was Putin’s strongest response to Russia at the time.

According to Russia-related security issues expert Keir Giles, this is also a significant step forward from the “weak response” to the 2006 poisoning of another former Russian agent, Alexander Litvinenko, in London.

Mr Giles, Senior Consulting Fellow at Chatham House, Royal Institute of International Affairs, told Sky News: “The response to Salisbury has been a success story for the UK.

“Britain has rallied great solidarity from the West behind it.”

Image: Theresa May Meets Vladimir Putin

He said naming and shaming the two men accused of assassination, Alexander Petrov and Ruslan Boshirov, would have had little effect on the Kremlin, but the subsequent exposure of more Russian intelligence officers has caused an even bigger setback.

“The British gave enough clues that the world press and the Russian press could uncover the real story themselves, and that meant far more than the British condemnation,” Giles added.

Nonetheless, the novichok was used again in 2020 against Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, who fell ill during a flight to Moscow. He later recovered.

Britain’s response to Russia’s alleged aggression also did little to dissuade Putin from launching an invasion of Ukraine in 2022.

“The UK’s response would not have influenced Putin’s conclusions and has nothing to do with Russia’s situation with the invasion of Ukraine,” Giles said.

“It’s a completely different matter in Russia, because Salisbury is actually dealing with a former Russian intelligence officer in the UK.”

Image: Alexander Litvinenko

Giles added that the war was meant to satisfy Putin’s long-term ambition to restore Russia as an imperialist power on the world stage.

But he said the response to Salisbury may have affected Putin’s confidence to attempt other similar assassinations, particularly in Britain.

“There are risks (of these events) and these risks should be weighed against the benefits of undertaking a successful trial.

“The British response to Salisbury may have increased that risk.”

0:45 Theresa May said the people identified as suspects in the Salisbury poisoning came from Russian military intelligence.

Britain’s strong response to the Salisbury poisoning surprises Putin, says Professor Tomila Lankina, professor of international relations at the London School of Economics, who has analyzed disinformation campaigns following Russia’s annexation of Crimea and invasion of Ukraine. I believe you would have done it. .

“If you look at the Litvinenko poisoning case, the response should have been stronger, but I remember being impressed by the response to the Salisbury case,” she said.

“Perhaps if Britain had reacted more vigorously and forcefully to Russia’s past transgressions, it would have prevented the confidence that Russia had poisoned the poison.

“But I remember being impressed with the reaction to Salisbury. I think Putin must have been surprised.”

But Professor Lankina, author of The Estate Origins Of Democracy In Russia, which examines Russia’s social structure, believes more could have been done.

“There was a dependence on Russian money, and there were companies that benefited and benefited from Russian money.”

She said she believes there is an indirect route between the Litvinenko and Salisbury poisonings and the invasion of Ukraine in 2022.

But she said this route would have been more likely to have been cut had the reaction in the West been stronger since Russia’s 2014 annexation of Crimea.

Professor Svetlana Stevenson, a Russian-born academic living in the UK and working at London Metropolitan University, said she believed the Salisbury poisoning was in part because Russia believed it could act without serious repercussions.

“I don’t think Russia would have wanted the case to be discovered. But when they found out, the reaction was a tacit admission,” said Professor Stephenson, who wrote an article critical of Putin in the country’s independent newspaper Novaya Gazeta. .

“Part of that message was ‘we can do what we like’.

“In Russia, it would have been considered not an attack on British territory, but a security service situation dealing with someone the Russians consider to be traitors.”

0:52 Putin strengthens nuclear force

Professor Stevenson believes that for this reason, the Salisbury attack may have had little effect on Putin’s confidence in the confrontation with the West.

She added, “When the war first started I thought he looked very depressed and you sensed something unexpected had happened but the war had emboldened him and he now seems like this is the new normal.”

“There is some dissatisfaction in the cities, but in the Russian provinces people seem to support war and mobilization.

“But there is no real opposition in Russia, so we can only go as we see it.”

