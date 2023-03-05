Right-Wing Republicans Protest US Aid to Ukraine: We’ve Done Enough | CPAC





Marjorie Taylor Greene, an influential far-right Republican in Congress, has called on the United States to end its aid to Ukraine, giving further voice to a popular uprising within the party that threatens bipartisan support for war against Russian Vladimir Putin.

The Georgia MP is a notorious provocateur who has made racist, anti-Semitic and Islamophobic statements and promoted bizarre conspiracy theories.

Yet she became a prominent voice in the House of Representatives after forging a bond with the Speaker, Kevin McCarthy, who vowed Republicans would not write a blank check for Ukraine.

Greene told the Guardian that Joe Biden is putting the entire world at risk of World War III, a view widely shared at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC), the Americas’ largest annual gathering of conservatives.

I think the United States should push for peace in Ukraine instead of funding and prosecuting a war that appears to be escalating and putting the entire world in danger of World War III, Greene told CPAC at the National Harbor in Maryland on Friday.

Greene called for an immediate halt to US funding, insisting that although she voted for a resolution aimed at supporting the Ukrainian people and condemning the Russian invasion, we are in fact accelerating a war there.

She added: We should promote peace. Europe should have peace and the United States should do its part. Ukraine is not a NATO member country and Joe Biden said at the beginning that he would not defend Ukraine because they are not a NATO member country. It doesn’t make sense and the American people don’t support it.

A year after Russia’s unprovoked invasion, the United States provided four rounds of aid to Ukraine, totaling about $113 billion, with some of the money going to resupply American military equipment that has been sent to the front line.

The two main contenders for the Republican presidential nomination in 2024, former President Donald Trump and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, have both expressed skepticism about the Ukraine cause. Opinion polls also show an erosion of public support.

The conflict was mostly absent from speeches on CPAC’s main stage, once the home of Cold Warrior Ronald Reagan but now a bastion of America’s first isolationist wing of the Republican Party. Nikki Haley, a former UN ambassador who is running for president, and Mike Pompeo, an ex-secretary of state weighing his own race, gave the subject a lot of prominence in their speeches.

But outside the cavernous ballroom with its shimmering red, white and blue stage, neat rows of seats and banks of TV cameras, there was less circumspection and more crowd congestion. Right-wing podcaster and former White House strategist Steve Bannon has repeatedly denounced the war in Ukraine in front of a raucous gathering of fans.

He was joined on Friday by Matt Gaetz, a congressman from Florida who recently introduced a resolution on Ukraine fatigue in the House. Gaetz warned of the dangers of Russia’s nuclear arsenal and the threat of World War III and said: Zelinskiys newfound zeal for anti-corruption efforts and oversight appears to align directly with taking control of the House of Representatives by Republicans.

Bannon replied: Any Republican who supports this murderous war in Ukraine should be expelled.

Interviews with more than a dozen CPAC attendees elicited similar views and, in some cases, sympathy for Putin. Theresa McManus, dressed in a cowboy hat and jacket and a riding skirt adorned with words from the US Constitution, said emphatically: I love Putin. I think he has balls and he cares about his country.

Repeating a Kremlin argument that people in the Donbass region want freedom from Ukraine, the 67-year-old horse trainer from rural Virginia continued: No, we shouldn’t give them money anymore. No, we shouldn’t be involved with them. They should not be part of NATO.

Paul Brintley, 50, ambassador for the North Carolina Faith & Freedom Coalition, described Putin as not really a dictator and said of Ukraine: I don’t think we should be the world’s police. I don’t think we should fund them. We have done enough.

Some at CPAC have delved into war conspiracy theories. Jason Jisa, 41, of Dallas, Texas said: Show me where you send the money. Show me pictures of war. Go see all the previous wars: Afghanistan, Iraq, were flooded. We showed a video of it every day. You hardly see any videos from Ukraine. For what? Where are the film crews?

Jisa, owner of the USA Trump Store, added: Where does the money go? Why are we on the hook for them? Why when we have veterans on the streets, we have homeless people everywhere, we have inflation going crazy, are we going to send billions and billions and billions of dollars?

Ukraine is becoming a corner issue in the looming Republican primary election. Trump, who launched his campaign last November, has repeatedly called for an end to hostilities and said if he returned to the Oval Office he could end the war within 24 hours.

DeSantis, another potential nominee, was seen as a foreign policy hawk who adopted harsh rhetoric against Putin while in Congress. But he has increasingly struck a similar tone as he woos Trump’s populist base, despite not attending CPAC.

But former Vice President Mike Pence, widely expected to launch a White House bid in the coming months, called on Washington to step up its support for Ukraine and insisted there can be no place in the leadership of the Republican Party for Putin’s apologists. That position is shared by Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell and other members of the party establishment.

Neither Pence nor McConnell have come to CPAC, which some critics say is losing relevance as he fails to get rid of Trump. Hylton Phillips-Page, 67, a retired investment manager from Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, described Putin as a thug but admitted mixed feelings about continuing to help Ukraine.

I don’t think our support can always come at the expense of our own country. I would totally agree with our Congress saying, until you finish the wall and protect our own border, you shouldn’t protect someone else’s border. I’m not opposed to supporting them but I would like us to do things at home.

Antwon Williams, 40, of Columbia, South Carolina, who sold Trump merchandise, said: America needs to be worried about the troops we have, our veterans who need our help here in America, in the instead of writing an unlimited check to these people. here, he said.

No offense to them [Ukrainians]. It’s horrible what they’re going through. Nobody wants to see someone suffer and die there. But we have our own veterans who fought for America and our freedom who are suffering, who are homeless, who need help, who have mental issues and who are starving right here in America.

