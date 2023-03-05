Jones vs Gane: UK Start Times, UFC 285 Full Fight Card, Prediction, Latest Betting Odds of the Day





Jay

On Jones faces Cyril Gein in his long-awaited return tonight at UFC 285.

The 35-year-old, considered by many to be the greatest MMA fighter of all time, finally got his chance to win his most coveted prize, the heavyweight title, after a tumultuous career.

Following Francis Ngannou’s release, Jones would face Gane for the promotion’s final prize.

Honestly, it’s the biggest fight the sport feels like an era. That’s probably the best UFC fighter of all time against the best heavyweight currently on offer, losing only to Ngannou.

What’s more interesting is the fact that this is uncharted territory for Jones, and it will be interesting to see what the three-year absence will do.

How to watch UFC 285: Jones vs. Gane

TV Channels: BT Sport will be broadcasting the entire event live from the UK starting with preliminary coverage on BT Sport 1 on Sunday 5 March 2023 at 1am GMT.

Live Stream: BT Sport subscribers can also watch the entire event live online via the BT Sport website or app.

Return: Jon Jones makes his long-awaited UFC comeback tonight against Frances Cyril Gein.

/ AFP via Getty Images

Full UFC 285 fight card

main card

Jon Jones vs Cyril Gein

Valentina Shevchenko vs Alexa Grasso

Jeff Neil vs Shavkat Rakhmonov

Mateusz vs. Turner who was cut

Bonical vs Jamie Pickett

tryout

Cody Garbrandt vs Trevin Jones

Derek Brunson vs Dricus du Plessis

Vivian Araujo vs Amanda Rivas

Julian Marquez vs. Marc-Andre Barriault

early qualifying

Ian Machado Gary vs Song Kennon

Mana Martinez vs Cameron Cyman

Jessica Penn vs Thavasa Richie

Damon Blackshire vs Farid Basharat

Esteban Riboviks vs Loike Radjaboff

UFC 285 Dates, UK Start Time & Location

Early Qualifiers are scheduled for Saturday, March 4, 2023 with a 11:00 PM GMT start time.

Qualifiers begin at approximately 1:00 AM on Sunday, March 5th, but are subject to change depending on how the previous cards unfold.

Finally, the main card is scheduled for a 3:00 AM start time on March 5th. The event will be held at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

UFC 285 Predictions

It’s hard to predict what the player can do after a three-year hiatus, but Jones has the tools to beat Gane.

That’s not to downplay Ganes’ chances, of course, and while the Frenchman boasts some of the best striking skills, he can’t match Jones when it comes to wrestling.

Ngannou exposed Ganes’ weakness on the floor and Jones is more than capable of doing the same.

Gein lost to Ngannou at UFC 270 last year.

/ Getty Images

Jones wins via submission.

UFC 285 Weigh-in Results

Jones tipped the scales at 248lbs, while Gane was slightly lighter at 247.5lbs.

Shevchenko and Grasso both weighed 124.5lbs.

UFC 285 Latest Odds & Betting Tips

Jon Jones Win: 4/7

Winning Cyril Ganet: 11/8

Odds via Betfair (subject to change).

