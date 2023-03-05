Biden expected to toughen rules on US investment in China





WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) The Biden administration is set to tighten rules on certain overseas investments by U.S. companies in a bid to limit China’s ability to acquire technology that could enhance its military prowess, an official says American familiar with the deliberations.

President Joe Biden’s soon-to-be-released executive order will limit U.S. investment in cutting-edge technologies that have national security applications such as next-generation military capabilities that could help China improve the speed and accuracy of taking of military decision, according to the official, who was not authorized to comment and spoke on condition of anonymity.

The expected action is the White House’s latest effort to target China’s military and technology sectors at a time of increasingly strained relations between the world’s two largest economies.

In October, the Biden administration imposed export controls to limit China’s ability to access advanced chips, which it says can be used to make weapons, commit human rights abuses and improve the speed and accuracy of its military logistics.

The complicated relationship has grown even more strained in recent weeks after the United States shot down a Chinese spy balloon that flew across the country last month. The Biden administration has also released US intelligence findings that raise concerns that Beijing is considering supplying Russia with weapons for its ongoing war on Ukraine.

Tensions surfaced as senior diplomats from the Group of 20 industrialized and developing countries on Thursday ended a contentious meeting in New Delhi without consensus on the war in Ukraine and concerns over the country’s expanding global influence. China dominating much of the talks.

Meanwhile, China last week lambasted the new House Select Committee on the Chinese Communist Party after holding its first hearing on curbing Beijing’s influence. Foreign Ministry spokesman Mao Ning demanded that its members abandon their ideological bias and zero-sum Cold War mentality.

Administration officials consulted with allies as they worked to formulate the new U.S. investment regulations, according to the official.

The Wall Street Journal first reported on Saturday that the Treasury and Commerce Departments delivered reports Friday to lawmakers detailing plans for the new regulatory system to handle U.S. overseas investment in advanced technology. The agencies said they expect to seek additional funding for the White House Budget Investment Screening Program, which is expected to be released on March 9, according to the Journal.

A spokesperson for the White House National Security Council declined to comment on the Treasury and Commerce reports, but noted that administration officials have kept Congress informed of its progress in crafting a approach to overseas investment.

The expected action is certain to be met with a pullback from US companies. Administration officials have sought to signal to the business community that while they seek to review rules on U.S. investment in China, they are keen not to go overboard.

One of the most important things we can do, from my point of view, is to make sure that we draw clear lines between what is competitive and what is national security because, fundamentally, I think that the United States does well when competing at a playing field level with any country in the world, Deputy Treasury Secretary Wally Adeyemo said at a recent Council on Foreign event Relationships. But we also want, in tight spaces where we see a national security risk, to be able to use the tools at our disposal to protect the national security of the United States of America.

Last year, a bipartisan group of lawmakers urged Biden to implement a tougher screening system for investments in foreign adversaries, with China at the forefront.

