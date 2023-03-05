



Looking at real estate online has become a national obsession with many of us checking new listings on real estate portals every day. It can be fun to tour the house, which has an indoor pool, steam room, stables, sauna, gym and landscaped gardens. However, one aspect of real estate that is often considered more important than any other is location.

Location is at the heart of the UK real estate market. Homes in desirable locations are in high demand, which means they are priced higher.

Moreover, properties in cities with little or no room for expansion tend to be more valuable than those with space for a new home.

Buyers often want to live in areas with amenities, schools, and good transport links such as airports and train stations.

The location of your home can also determine its future value. Homes based close to where new infrastructure will be implemented are likely to increase in value, or at least retain that value in the event of a conflict.

For those who like to search for properties, book accommodation or want to change jobs, office space consultancy Freeofficefinder.com has discovered the best places to live across the UK based on TikTok popularity and ranked them in descending order.

Ranking of the UK’s most livable UK regions and average property prices:

1. Salcombe, Devon [833,552]

2. Cobham, Surrey [1,250,628]

3. Mumbles, West Glamor Gun [417,706]

4. Castle Combe, Wiltshire [1,340,000]

5. Weybridge, Surrey [836,874]

6. Beaconsfield, Buckinghamshire [1,286,339]

7. Gerard Cross, Buckinghamshire [1,126,037]

8. Abersock, Gwynedd [644,407]

9. Mull Island, Argyllshire [280,779]

10. Beaulieu, Hampshire [391,637]

Salcom

Devon’s Salcombe is the best place to live in the UK with an astonishing 56,800,000 TikTok views.

Although Cobham is only 30 miles from the capital, residents have easy access to a number of excellent amenities and services in the area, including good schools, great restaurants and a supermarket.

Real estate in this area is not cheap, with an average home value of a whopping $1,250,628.

murmur

Wales is famous for its picturesque places, so it’s no surprise that the fishing village of Mumbles is the third most desirable region in the UK according to TikTokers.

The area has 38,200,000 million TikTok views thanks to its breathtaking views.

The area also has good transport links and easy access to great outdoor activities. Compared to other neighborhoods in the top 10, homes in Mumbles aren’t too expensive, averaging $417,706.

