Two Ukrainian pilots are in the United States for a training evaluation on attack aircraft, including F-16s





According to two congressional officials and a senior US official, two Ukrainian pilots are currently in the United States undergoing evaluation to determine how long it would take to train them to fly attack aircraft, including fighter jets. F-16.

The Ukrainians’ skills are being tested on simulators at a US military base in Tucson, Arizona, officials said, and they may soon be joined by other pilots.

US authorities have approved the transfer of 10 additional Ukrainian pilots to the United States for further evaluation as early as this month, officials said.

The arrival of the first two pilots marks the first time that Ukrainian pilots have traveled to the United States to have their skills assessed by American military trainers. Officials said the effort had a dual purpose: to improve pilot skills and to assess how long an appropriate training program would last.

The program is to assess their abilities as pilots so that we can better advise them on how to use the abilities they have and that we have given them, said an administration official.

Two administration officials stressed that it was not a training program and said the Ukrainians would not fly any planes while in the United States.

These officials said the pilots will use a simulator that can mimic the flight of various types of aircraft, and they stressed that there was no update on the US decision to supply F-16s to the Ukraine beyond what the top Pentagon politician told Congress last week. .

The official, Colin Kahl, told the House Armed Services Committee that the United States did not make the decision to supply F-16s, nor did it have American allies and partners.

He also said that the United States had not started training on the F-16s and that the lead time for delivery of the F-16s was essentially the same as that for training, around 18 months.

So you don’t save time by starting training early in our assessment, said Kahl, who is the undersecretary of defense for policy. And since we didn’t make the decision to supply F-16s and neither did our allies and partners, it makes no sense to start training them on a system they may never get.

Other US defense officials have said the training could be cut to six to nine months, depending on the pilots’ previous training and their knowledge of fighter jets.

Ukrainian officials have told the United States and other allies they have fewer than 20 pilots ready to fly to the United States to train on F-16s and about 30 more who could be trained in the near future, according to US and Western officials.

Asked about the evaluation of two Ukrainian pilots, a defense official described it as a familiarization event.

This is a routine activity as part of our military-to-military dialogue with Ukraine, the official said.

The familiarization event is basically a discussion between Air Force personnel and an observation of how the US Air Force works. This event allows us to better support Ukrainian pilots to become more efficient pilots and better advise them on how to develop their own abilities.

The defense official added that there were no immediate plans to increase the number of pilots beyond the two currently in Tucson, but said he was not closing the door on future opportunities.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has repeatedly asked the United States for F-16s, but President Joe Biden has so far resisted the requests. In an interview with ABC News last month, Biden said Ukraine does not need F-16s at this time, adding that was based on advice from the US military.

I rule it out for now, he said when asked if he would ever send F-16s to Ukraine.

