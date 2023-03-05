



As European Union ambassador to London, Joo Vale de Almeida was in the arena of chaos that overwhelmed British politics last year. At the time, all eyes were on the blunders, the scandals, and the subsequent downfall of the two prime ministers as a result.

Mr Vale de Almeida said prospects for resolving Northern Ireland’s trade status, one of the most serious conflicts contributing to shaky post-Brexit relations between Britain and the European Union, were bleak under the ousted prime minister.

However, the rise of new Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has changed relations significantly, Vale de Almeida said. An agreement was reached to settle the Northern Ireland dispute.

Vale de Almeida said the breakthrough paved the way for greater collaboration between Brussels and London, as well as between Europe and the United States. .

If Sunak gets enough support for the deal, we can see this as a fresh start, said Veil de Almeida, who completed the mission in London late last year, in an interview. The EU, UK and US have triangular dimensions.

The agreement follows an era of unparalleled distrust under Sunaks’ most recent predecessors, Boris Johnson and Liz Truss, and Vale de Almeida said the agreement shows growing European faith in the new British prime minister.

Called the Windsor Framework, the deal describes a mechanism that would facilitate trade between Northern Ireland and the rest of the UK without interfering with trade across Northern Ireland’s border with EU member Ireland.

Understanding the deal for the Northern Ireland Protocol

card 1 of 6

Healing the Brexit wounds. The UK and the European Union have signed a landmark agreement to end the festering dispute over post-Brexit trade rules known as the Northern Ireland Protocol, potentially the most toxic outcome of Britain’s exit from the European trade bloc in 2020. It is to address one of the miscarriages. Here’s what you need to know about disputes. And the renegotiated contract:

What is the problem? Northern Ireland is part of the United Kingdom, but shares a border with Ireland, an EU member state. Negotiators struggled to find a way to ensure goods could move smoothly between Northern Ireland and the rest of the UK without threatening the open border between them.

What is the Northern Ireland Protocol? The original protocol, signed in 2020, effectively left half of Northern Ireland within the European system and half within the British system. Ireland’s borders remained open, but this meant goods had to be checked when crossing Northern Ireland and the rest of the UK to enforce different customs rules.

Why was this a problem? The customs inspection system effectively created a trading frontier within Britain along the Irish Sea. Some UK companies have stopped shipping goods to Northern Ireland due to the added paperwork. The situation infuriated some Conservative MPs and many unionists in Northern Ireland, a largely Protestant enclave who wished to remain in England.

How does the new deal solve this problem? A newer contract called the Windsor Framework seems to alleviate some of the original protocol contradictions. One way is to create a green lane with little bureaucracy for goods moving from the UK to Northern Ireland. Goods destined for Ireland use the red lanes with full checks.

What’s at stake? Some in Brussels spoke of threats to the integrity of the EU single economic market, while others in London and Belfast warned of threats to UK coherence. There are also concerns about the fragile peace in Northern Ireland, where decades of sectarian violence have killed thousands.

Tensions over Northern Ireland’s status have plagued negotiators since Britain voted to leave the bloc in 2016. In 2020, both sides ratified a withdrawal agreement negotiated by Mr Johnson that would allow goods to flow freely across Ireland’s borders, but disrupted territorial trade with Britain, angering many in Northern Ireland.

Mr Johnson and Mr Truss supported legislation that would allow Britain to renege on some of the deals they approved, which angered EU officials. Mr Sunak agreed to abandon that plan, securing some new concessions on behalf of Northern Ireland.

The US has also helped resolve a vexing conflict, said Vale de Almeida, one of Europe’s most experienced diplomats and former EU ambassador to Washington and the United Nations. President Biden, who treasures his Irish heritage, made it clear that a negotiated solution was needed to visit the president to mark the 25th anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement, which ended years of sectarian bloodshed.

The United States has played a role, Mr. Vale de Almeida said. I think it is important that the United States has made it clear that this situation should not affect the Good Friday Agreement and that a solution must be found.

The new agreement lines a period of almost open hostilities between London and Brussels in which Mr Johnson and his Brexit negotiator David Frost have adopted battle tactics. The effect was keenly felt by Portuguese citizen Vale de Almeida. He opened the European Union’s first embassy in London after Britain left the country three years ago, but found the red carpet not opening in the embarrassing aftermath of Brexit. Release.

He said it started in the worst way possible, recalling how the Johnson government initially refused to grant him full diplomatic privileges.

By a twist of fate, Mr. Vale de Almeida and Mr. Johnson were already known enemies. Thirty years ago, Mr. Vale de Almeida was the European Commission’s media spokesperson, and Mr. Johnson was a reporter in Brussels for The Daily Telegraph, writing articles denouncing the European Union.

Mr. Vale de Almeida claims he has no ill feelings towards Mr. Johnson’s youthful writings about Brussels or his insults towards the EU ambassador. He said he respected Mr. Johnson’s intellect and would probably compliment his creativity as a backhand to the former journalist.

Said Mr. Vale de Almeida the last time he saw him. We shook hands.

But he’s not trying to hide his view that Johnson and Truss are stumbling blocks to a deal for Northern Ireland that was already outlined last year.

At the time, he said, they never wanted to enter into negotiations until Rishi Sunak came along. Before Mr. Sunak came to power, the European Union’s strategy in London was to avoid a complete breakdown in relations, to keep communication channels open and to insist that there was life after Brexit.

Relations with the United States in Northern Ireland were good. Vale de Almeida said, “We have maintained close contact with Americans all along, sharing information on good terms.”

And when he left London, the ice there melted. Three members of Sunak’s cabinet, including Foreign Minister James Cleverly, attended Mr. Vale de Almeidas’s farewell party.

The goal now is to continue to improve relations between the European Union, the UK and the US and foster a geopolitical agenda that will unite as much as possible against a common enemy, he said.

Mr. Vale de Almeida, who will lead a course on populist trends in Western politics in Colombia, believes his recent experience has provided a useful educational resource.

I think Brexit is a good case study.” I think I took a special lecture on populism in England.

