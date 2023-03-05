A new small boat law could prevent arrivals from seeking asylum while in the UK.





New powers to help deliver on the government’s promise to crack down on small boats crossing the English Channel are due to be announced next week. The bill, promised in an effort to eradicate illegal immigration, is expected to be unveiled next week by Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and Home Secretary Suella Braverman. The bill, first reported by the Times, is not expected to allow asylum seekers traveling to the UK in small boats. The duty will be placed on the Home Secretary to remove as soon as reasonably practicable anyone arriving in Rwanda or a safe third country in a small boat. Arrivals will not be able to apply for asylum while in the UK and will be barred from returning home once removed.

Rishi Sunak speaks with a border guard official while visiting a security hub in central London. Credit: PA

The Prime Minister has made stopping ships one of his five priorities, and Braverman has repeatedly promised to take a tough stance against illegal immigration and strait crossings. But the government’s plan has also been criticized by activists, with concerns about the compatibility of some policies with the European Convention on Human Rights.

In April of last year then-Home Secretary Priti Patel signed an agreement with Rwanda to accept immigrants who had entered the country illegally and were deemed inadmissible under new immigration rules.

The Rwanda plan continues to be mired in legal trouble, and so far no flights carrying migrants to Kigali, the capital of Rwanda, have departed.

Opponents of the plan claim the country is not a safe destination for asylum seekers and violates human rights laws.

According to the latest Home Office figures, 2,950 migrants have already crossed the English Channel this year. Mr. Sunak is under considerable pressure from his back bench to crack down on his illegal immigration. Downing Street said legislation would come at the right time.

Christina Marriott, executive director of strategy for the Red Cross, said the plan was very concerning. The Department of the Interior knows from its own research that this does little to stop people from risking their lives to find safety. She is repeatedly told that making it harsher is not an effective strategy because people have no prior knowledge of the UK’s asylum system. Meanwhile, Sonya Sceats, CEO of Freedom from Torture, called the proposal retaliatory and dysfunctional.

