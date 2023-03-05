In Syria, Milley says US troops are still needed to counter IS





NORTHEASTERN SYRIA By day, First Lieutenant Kamal Alsawafy provides security for Iraqi refugees as they leave the overcrowded Al Hol detention camp for transport to Iraq. His M4 carbine strapped to his side, he is part of a Michigan National Guard unit deployed to try to prevent the revival of Islamic State in Iraq and Syria.

At night at 3 a.m. local time, Lt. Alsawafy, a councilor for the Dearborn Michigan City Council, teleconferences from his laptop at a secret US military base to vote for speed bumps in local neighborhoods (in favour), or more accessibility for the disabled. city ​​parks (also in favor).

America still has more than 900 troops and hundreds of other contractors in Syria, working with Kurdish fighters to ensure there is no resurgence of Islamic State, which has apparently been defeated as a caliphate in 2019, after five years of devastation in Iraq and Syria.

But with Biden administrations focused on the Russian invasion of Ukraine and a potential future conflict with China, the military mission against Islamic State in Syria has become a side issue. The mission only received greater attention when Iranian-backed militias or Islamic State militants attacked US troops moving in and out, for nine months straight, at a handful of bases here. .

On Saturday, Gen. Mark A. Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, made his first visit to Syria in that role, traveling to the Kurdish-held territory to assess the state of the Americas. military mission of nearly eight years. For General Milley, the unannounced trip was a chance, he said, to understand first-hand what value the mission in Syria still has for American security.

He said he believed U.S. troops and their Syrian Kurdish partners were making lasting progress in ensuring Islamic State does not reconstitute itself.

I also wanted to check force protection, General Milley told reporters traveling with him, because we have soldiers, marines and airmen who are spread along the northeastern part of Syria and they are exposed. to indirect fire.

For the Biden administration, it’s a balancing act. The president has made it clear that he has no interest in continuing the so-called eternal wars that were part of the national psyche for the first 20 years of this century. He withdrew US troops from Afghanistan, kept them away from Ukraine and told Pentagon planners to focus on Asia and the potential for great power conflicts with Russia and China. Those long conflicts in the Middle East and Afghanistan, the administration says, are a thing of the past.

Except here in Syria, where US troops are in constant danger, military officials said, with dozens of attacks launched on or near bases in the past year alone. U.S. and partner forces with a coalition that includes the Kurdish Syrian Democratic Forces have worked together to keep pressure on Islamic State militants and to ensure detained fighters do not end up on the battlefield.

These rocket attacks divert attention from the real problem of the Islamic State, said Major General Matthew McFarlane, commander of the effort in Iraq and Syria, referring to the Islamic State. Our No. 1 priority is the lasting defeat of the Islamic State, he added.

Gen. Milley said it was important that the United States continue to pay attention to the region even as it refocused on Asia, because the terrorist threat would increase in the absence of a US military presence. Unless you back it up and put the right amount of resources into it, things will get worse, he said. It is not the same as China and Russia, which are much bigger and wider.

But, he added, if you completely ignore and turn your back, then you create the conditions for a resurgence.

General Milley took a week-long trip through Europe and the Middle East. He was in Israel on Friday for talks with his counterparts on the deteriorating security situation in the West Bank. He also attended a war games session for Ukrainian military officers in Germany.

In northeast Syria, Syrian Kurdish forces are carrying out targeted raids against Islamic State operatives. They also keep more than 10,000 Islamic State fighters imprisoned, while the Pentagon and US troops provide air support, intelligence and reconnaissance.

American troops are also carrying out operations, but these are fewer in number and more widely spaced out. They also provide security for women and children, many of whom are relatives of dead or detained Islamic State operatives, who wish to be repatriated. The Biden administration and the Iraqi government say they have come to value repatriation as a way to get people out of camps, where they are likely to be indoctrinated by Islamic State.

Lt. Alsawafy, 35, who immigrated to Michigan with his parents from Iraq in the 1990s, speaks Arabic and is a suitable U.S. officer to partner with the Iraqi military to provide security for chartered buses of people returning to Iraq from the refugee camps. He was only a few months into his term on the Dearborn City Council when he was called upon to deploy overseas.

He arrived in Syria in December, but promised the people of Dearborn that he would continue to fulfill his advisory duties from abroad. That meant adopting what he called a Zelensky, named after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky: joining city council meetings by videoconference from a combat zone, wearing an olive T-shirt.

