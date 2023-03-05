Here’s Why The Auroras Are Drifting South Of England This Week





People all over the UK, from Shetland to Somerset and from Norfolk to Northern Ireland, have recently seen the aurora borealis or an amazing display of aurora borealis.

But what is the cause of this beautiful phenomenon and why has it appeared so far in the south?

For thousands of years, people have associated ghostly aurora with the restless spirit world. But over the past century, science has discovered that auroras occur in regions around the Earth. The region of space near Earth is known as the magnetosphere.

It is a cocktail of atoms and molecules from the Earth’s upper atmosphere, broken up and heated by solar radiation (the electromagnetic radiation emitted by the sun).

The Aurora Borealis is created when these charged particles rain down into the upper atmosphere. Most of the incoming particles that excite light are electrons.

Auroras twinkle and dance across the sky as precipitation patterns change. Electrons are accelerated toward the poles along the Earth’s magnetic field.

The sun emits millions of tons of particles every second, forming the solar wind that constantly flows through the solar system. The solar wind draws in the remnants of the Sun’s powerful magnetic field and bathes the planet in a magnetized vapor made of subatomic particles.

Interactions between the solar wind and Earth’s magnetosphere power auroras.

So what happened this week that drove the aurora to a much lower latitude than usual?

Over the weekend, scientists discovered a pair of coronal mass ejections (CMEs) from the sun. CME is the ejection of material from the sun’s outer atmosphere (corona).

These explosive explosions can launch billions of tons of material in almost any direction, and the Earth typically hits twice a month. Coincidentally, both of these CME pairs fired at Earth. The first left the sun late on February 24th and the second left the sun late on February 25th.

Traveling at about 3 million kilometers per hour (1,864,113 miles per hour), the first CME took about 48 hours to travel 150 million kilometers (93,205,679 miles) to Earth and crashed into the magnetosphere around 7pm (British time) on Sunday. I did. , 26 February.

The collision of one billion tonnes of highly magnetized and charged matter triggered a geomagnetic storm (a major disturbance of the Earth’s magnetosphere).

Electrons from the magnetosphere were accelerated into Earth’s atmosphere, triggering intense auroral displays that extended much more rapidly towards the equator than usual.

Timing was key. The geomagnetic storm occurred in the early evening in England. It was dark, but most people were awake, the weather was fine, and there were clear skies over most of the country.

As the geomagnetic storm intensified over the next few hours, photos of the aurora from south of Kent filled social media timelines, undoubtedly prompting more people to scan the skies.

Had the CME arrived a few hours later, most people in the UK would have gone to bed and probably missed the event. Overcast weather would have overshadowed the show. But the timing was right, and British weather, notorious for being unpredictable, cooperated (for once).

The phone rang until late on Sunday evening. As a space scientist studying the connection between the sun and the earth, I am often contacted by the press when there are aurora displays in the UK.

As Monday morning dawned, most media carried stories about the previous night’s exhibition. Not surprisingly, most channels have found expert conversation heads to talk about science. But for me, this event was different. “Morning After” media work usually involves answering inevitable questions.

“Can we see the aurora tonight?”

Usually the answer is “probably not”. In most cases, after 24 hours, the intensity of the geomagnetic storm will wane and the northern lights will recede from their usual location in the UK towards the edge of the Arctic Circle.

But this time things were different. The second CME launched toward Earth was still en route, so it was a rare opportunity to make an optimistic prediction.

The second CME arrived on the heels of the first and hit Earth slightly around lunchtime on Monday, February 27th. Weather conditions in the UK deteriorated and many hopeful aurora seekers were thwarted by clouds.

However, geomagnetic activity remained high during the second night’s run, and those with cloud-free skies were able to see another display of auroras.

When will we see you next in the UK? It’s hard to say, but the outlook is improving.

Solar activity varies over the 11-year solar cycle, with CMEs (and auroras over Britain) appearing more frequently during the active part of the cycle. Current solar activity is increasing as we move towards the next solar maximum expected in 2025.

Keep an eye on the sky and social media.

Jim Wild, Professor of Space Physics, Lancaster University

This article is republished from The Conversation under a Creative Commons license. Read the original article.

