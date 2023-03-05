UK Open: Richie Burnett Beats Peter Wright to Reach Quarterfinals at Minehead | darts news





Richie Burnett beat Peter Wright to reach the quarterfinals of the UK Open. Michael van Gerwen will face Nathan Aspinall in the quarterfinals after beating Luke Humphries and Joe Cullen respectively. Defending champion Danny Noppert was KO’d by William O’Connor.

Richie Burnett made the result of the day, knocking out Peter Wright.

Richie Burnett stunned Peter Wright to reach the quarterfinals of the UK Open for the first time in his career on Saturday, while Michael van Gerwen continued his quest for a fourth Minehead crown with a dominant win over Luke Humphries.

Burnett, who set his best record at the 2007 UK Open, beat 2022 world champion Wright 10-8 before knocking out Ted Ebbetts 10-9.

The 56-year-old ‘Prince of Wales’ will face Dimitri van den Berg on Sunday for a spot in the semi-finals after the Belgian beat 2018 champion Gary Anderson 10-8.

Twitter Your consent preferences prevent you from seeing this privacy option.

“I’ve been an idiot for the last few years, really underachieved, an absolute lunatic, but never hurt anyone, I’ve been a idiot to myself. I’m just making up for lost time.” Burnett told ITV Sports.

It was the first time the 1995 BDO world champion reached the quarterfinals after reaching the quarterfinals at the 2014 Grand Prix.

Van Gerwen picked up Friday’s tough win over Dave Chisnall by dispatching Martijn Kleermaker 10-6 before lightly handling Humphries, who had beaten world champion Michael Smith 10-9.

Awaiting the Dutchman in the next round is the 2019 tournament winner Nathan Aspinall, who booked a place in the quarterfinals after beating Joe Cullen 10-2 after seeing off Dirk van Duijvenbode in the afternoon session.

UK Open: Last 16 Results Main Stage Nathan Aspinall 10-2 Joe Cullen Peter Wright 8-10 Richie Burnett Gary Anderson 8-10 Dimitri Van den Bergh Michael van Gerwen 10-4 Luke Humphries Stage Two Brendan Dolan 8-10 Andrew Gilding William O’ Corner 3-10 Adam Gawlas Jonny Clayton 8-10 Martin Schindler Jeffrey de Zwaan 7-10 Rob Cross UK Open Quarterfinal Draw Andrew Gilding v Martin Schindler Michael van Gerwen v Nathan Aspinall Rob Cross v Adam Gawlas Richie Burnett v Dimitri Van den bug

Adam Gawlas continued his great run with a 10-3 victory over William O’Connor, who had knocked out defending champion Danny Noppert for a 10-9 victory earlier in the day.

Jonny Clayton’s weekend ended with a 10-8 loss to Martin Schindler after Martin Schindler cruised Jose de Sousa. Evening session by removing Gerwyn Price.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.skysports.com/darts/news/12288/12826180/uk-open-richie-burnett-stuns-peter-wright-to-reach-quarter-finals-in-minehead The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos