American journalists in China saw the COVID-19 crisis in real time





Reporting on China has long been one of the most difficult and crucial journalistic assignments, as I discovered as a longtime correspondent there. Today, obtaining a visa to cover the country can take years as a foreigner, and Chinese journalists are increasingly at risk of arrest and prosecution.

But in 2020, the danger was both biological and political, as reports surfaced of a mysterious pneumonia-like illness in Wuhan, central China’s most populous city. With a population of over 11 million, Wuhan is the capital of Hubei Province and a major transportation hub, with river, road, high-speed rail and air connections to the rest of China. Local authorities initially downplayed the significance of the outbreak, saying little and insisting there was no evidence of human-to-human transmission.

But on January 23, with the newly identified COVID-19 virus spreading out of control, the central government imposed an unprecedented lockdown on the city. Under pressure from their anxious editors, the small handful of foreign journalists who had visited the city in the previous days decided to leave. But Chris Buckley of The New York Times took a train to Wuhan from Beijing.

Cover of the book Affectation China

Chris Buckley, New York Times: I’m like, somebody’s gonna say, Hey, turn around, you gotta go. It doesn’t happen. Finally, we arrive in Wuhan. I had this image of the station lined with police telling people to stay out of town and certainly preventing journalists from entering. But the station had virtually no security. I got out, and there’s not much security either. I found a driver and started driving around hospitals. You could tell it was getting serious because people were being transported to hospitals or ambulances [were] happen all the time.

Like Buckley, The Times’ Amy Qin and The Wall Street Journal’s Chao Deng also found that even though no one was allowed to leave, trains still stopped in Wuhan.

Amy Qin, New York Times: You can talk to the conductor and ask him to let you go. I was quite scared, because at that time we had no idea of ​​the situation or how dangerous it was. We had no idea how tight the lockdown was going to be or how difficult it would be to get out. We only realized this once there. Then it occurred to us that if one of us got sick, and all the hospitals are very overwhelmed right now, what would happen? We could not be evacuated.

As the disease took hold, reporters found, to their surprise, that they were generally able to operate without the usual harassment and interference.

Chao Deng, Wall Street Journal: It was weird. I did two weeks of reporting without hindrance. The first week, I almost felt like I walked into this place where access was almost unlimited.

Qin: At that time, we didn’t know how transmissible the virus was. People were being kicked out of hospitals and going home, then infecting other family members. We met a family. They told us that almost the whole family was sick except for the father and that one person had already died. We decided to write a story. I don’t know if this story was the trigger point where people may have realized this, but looking back several family members were sick right in front of us and had tested positive but had no symptoms .

Buckley: The horror stories really ramped up about a week later, and it started to feel like a much bigger crisis.

Journalists reacted to the risks of covering the outbreak in different ways. Alice Su had covered the Middle East before moving to Beijing for the Los Angeles Times.

Alice Su, Los Angeles Times: I spent a lot of time in Iraq, Gaza and the West Bank. I was more afraid with the COVID[-19] than I had been in hostile environments in the Middle East.

Gerry Shih, Washington Post: It was scary. It’s unseen. I guess that’s probably the difference. In a conflict, I assume you know more or less where the threat is coming from and who is on which side. With the virus, everyone is vulnerable. It could be anywhere. It kind of makes you feel a little freaked out.

Buckley: If you told me now that you put me in a time machine and sent me back there, I would probably be a lot more anxious. But at the time, I didn’t understand how infectious it could be, and the idea of ​​asymptomatic spread was not an established fact at the time. Things like that probably would have made me a lot more anxious if I had thought about it. The other thing has nothing to do with heroism, but it’s a great story, and I’m here, and there aren’t many other reporters here, and I have to make sure that market. There’s an excitement to that.

At the end of January 2020, whistleblower doctor Li Wenliang, who had treated infected patients, was himself seriously ill with COVID-19. In Beijing, CNN correspondent David Culver and his local producer managed to reach him on the phone. Between bouts of coughing, Li described what was happening.

David Culver, CNN: He was very outspoken about being punished for speaking out. He told us the timeline of when he first reported it to his friends. He said he was called because someone had a screenshot[ed] it and sent it. His name was therefore linked to it. When this happened, she was told to sign a paper by the local police that said, I will stop spreading rumors and lies. He signed it. He returned to work and contracted the virus.

It was the only interview broadcast by Lis. On February 7, 2020, he passed away. His death sparked an outpouring of grief on Chinese social media.

Anna Fifield, Washington Post:[There was] this public outpouring of grief and anger that the government had tried to silence critics and that this brave man was dead. I think the government must have been very worried.

Buckley: In terms of governments handling public opinion, that was the real crisis point for them.

Culver: I think it was a night where, if we thought there would be a turning point for this country in one direction or another, that was it. You began to feel the uncertainty of social stability. It was moving. There was unease in the air. It was as if something could change.

New York Times technical correspondent Paul Mozur had been tracking how the Chinese government was using surveillance tools as the outbreak worsened. A few months later, a group of hackers calling themselves CCP Unmasked provided him with massive amounts of data they had recovered from the Cyberspace Administration of China, including details of how authorities took over control of the Internet in the wake of Lis’ death. Together with two other New York Times colleagues and a reporter from ProPublica, who had also received the data, Mozur co-wrote a long story with the title No Negative News: How China Censored the Coronavirus.

Paul Mozur, New York Times: When Li Wenliang died, [Chinese journalists and censors] we say at the beginning, don’t do everything. Just get some of it. Cut down the harsh ones, the things that call for action, the things that are over the top. And then a week later, they come back, and they’re like, OK, people are grieving, but we have to go back and get more out of it. Look for candles. Look for other things that would show respect for Li Wenliang. We see this order to remove Li from all news topics and bury articles about him in the archives.

Then, in an hour, you can literally see how it simply falls from the trending category. It was the moment for which Xi Jinping had built. When he came, [the authorities] were able to surf it efficiently and handle it in a surprisingly powerful way. They destroyed everything, and people who tried to archive stuff got arrested. After a month or two, with enough propaganda about how China beat the virus and the world didn’t, things changed.

