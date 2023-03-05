International
Texas GOP censures U.S. Representative Tony Gonzales
Sign up for The Brief, The Texas Tribunes’ daily newsletter that keeps readers informed about Texas’ most essential news.
The Republican Party of Texas voted on Saturday to censure U.S. Representative Tony Gonzales, R-San Antonio, for recent party-dividing votes.
The state’s Republican Executive Committee passed censure resolution 57-5, with one member abstaining. It needed a three-fifths majority to pass.
The move allows the party, which is otherwise required to remain neutral in intraparty contests, to set aside that rule for Gonzales’ next primary.
The last and only time the State Party censored one of its own like this was in 2018, when the offender was State House Speaker Joe Straus. He was also a San Antonio moderate.
Gonzales did not appear at the SREC meeting but addressed the issue after an unrelated Thursday press conference in San Antonio. He specifically defended his vote for the bipartisan gun law that was passed last year after the Uvalde school shooting in his district. He said that if the vote was held again today, I would vote twice if I could.
The reality is that I took nearly 1,400 votes, and the bulk of those were with the Republican Party, Gonzales said.
Gonzales’ campaign responded to the censorship in a statement that rang the state party.
Today, like every day, Congressman Tony Gonzales went to work on behalf of the people of TX-23. He spoke to veterans, visited Border Patrol agents and met with constituents in a county he turned from blue to red. The Texas Republican Party would be wise to follow his lead and do some real work, campaign spokesman Evan Albertson said.
There was no public discussion of censorship at the SREC quarterly meeting on Saturday in Austin. The committee went into executive session for about an hour before returning and immediately voting on the resolution.
The SREC is the state party’s 64-member governing body and includes some of its most committed activists, giving it a decidedly conservative membership.
Gonzales has yet to attract serious primary challengers, but the censorship could embolden those considering running. After the censorship, Gonzales won the support of the Republican National Committee in Congress, the campaign arm of House Republicans.
“Congressman Gonzales is a valued member of the House Majority, and we look forward to supporting his re-election,” NRCC spokeswoman Delanie Bomar said in a statement.
The original censorship resolution came from Medina County, which is west of San Antonio and is part of Gonzales’ 23rd District. He cited his support for the bipartisan gun law passed last year, as well as his vote for a bill codifying protections for same-sex marriage. The resolution also highlighted his vote against the House rules package in January and his opposition to a border security bill pushed by fellow Texas GOP Rep. Chip Roy from Austin.
Gonzales was one of 14 Republicans to vote for the gun law and the only one from Texas. He was the only GOP to vote against the rules package, and he stood alone among Texas Republicans in forcefully criticizing Roys’ bill, saying it would effectively end asylum. Roy denied this.
Correction, March 4, 2023 7:40 PM: An earlier version of this story misrepresented the amount of support needed to approve censorship. Three-fifths support was needed, not a simple majority.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.texastribune.org/2023/03/04/tony-gonzales-censure-republican-srec/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Texas GOP censures U.S. Representative Tony Gonzales
- Offset and Quavo sit separately at NBA game – Hollywood Life
- A&T hits four Homers in victory over Bucknell
- This trendy lantern sleeve dress is on sale at Amazon
- Toronto-area residents warned against ‘non-essential travel’ as thundery snow is reported in the city
- Imran Khan stops live updates on Toshakhana case, former residence of Prime Minister Lahore Pakistan
- People in the northeast have reiterated their confidence in PM Modi, says Assam CM Sarma
- Boris Johnson manipulated by Matt Hancock to support lockdowns, claims whistleblower
- Actor Tom Sizemore dies aged 61 after being taken off life support
- Pickleball popularity is increasing in the region
- Hear the anti-gay comments from DeSantis’ nominee
- Plumpang is a dangerous, uninhabitable area: Jokowi