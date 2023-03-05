UN report: modern weapons are smuggled into Haiti from the United States





UNITED NATIONS – Increasingly sophisticated weapons are being smuggled into Haiti mainly from the United States and particularly from Florida amid worsening lawlessness in the impoverished Caribbean country, according to a UN report released on Friday.

The Vienna-based Office on Drugs and Crime report says a network of criminal actors, including members of the Haitian diaspora, often source firearms from across the United States. and smuggle them into Haiti by land from the neighboring Dominican Republic, by air, including to illegal immigrants. airstrips, but most often by sea.

Popular handguns sold for $400 to $500 at federally licensed gun outlets or private gun shows in the United States can be resold for up to $10,000 in Haiti, according to The report. Higher-powered rifles such as AK47s, AR15s, and Galils are generally in higher demand among gangs, leading to higher prices.

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security’s Investigative Unit reported an increase in firearms trafficking from Florida to Haiti between 2021 and 2022 and a spokesperson described the recovery of increasingly sophisticated weapons destined for Haitian ports, including .50 caliber sniper rifles, .308 rifles and even belts. -fed machine guns, according to the report.

Guns are often purchased by front men in US states with looser gun laws and fewer purchasing restrictions, then transported to Florida where they are concealed inside consumer products, d electronic equipment, clothing linings, frozen foods and even the hull of cargo ships, he said. . Upon arrival in Haiti, including major hubs such as Port-de-Paix and Port-au-Prince, cargo is offloaded and passed on to end users through a host of intermediaries.

The 47-page report, titled Haitis Criminal Markets: Mapping Trends in Firearms and Drug Trafficking, cites the challenges of patrolling 1,771 kilometers (1,100 miles) of Haiti’s coastline and a 392 kilometer (243 mile) border with the Republic Dominican Republic with police, border guard and coast guard operations that are sorely understaffed, under-resourced and increasingly targeted by gangs.

The heavily armed gangs are also targeting ports, highways, critical infrastructure, customs offices, police stations, courthouses, prisons, businesses and neighborhoods, according to the report. And throughout 2022 and early 2023, they extended their control over key access points to cities, including the capital Port-au-Prince.

Many also engage in predatory behavior in communities under their control, contributing to rising levels of extortion, sexual violence, kidnappings and lethal violence, he said, citing an increase in homicides from 1,615 in 2021 to 2,183 in 2022, and a doubling of kidnappings from 664 to 1,359 during the same period.

The UN report says private security companies in Haiti are allowed to buy and keep weapons, and although independent verification is not possible, specialists believe there could be 75,000 to 90 000 people working with about 100 private security companies across the country, at least five times the number. registered police officers.

According to the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime, Haiti has long been a transshipment hub for cocaine, cannabis and, to a lesser extent, heroin and amphetamines to the United States and the United States. Dominican Republic. Drugs mainly enter the country by boat or plane, through public, private and informal ports as well as through clandestine routes.

During the 2000s, according to the report, drug traffickers moved illegal airstrips from the outskirts of Port-au-Prince north to more isolated areas, including Savane Diane, about 80 km to the north. of the capital.

When then-President Jovenal Mose ordered the destruction of suspected clandestine airstrips in June 2021, UNODC said local authorities refused. A week later, he is murdered.

Since the assassination, UN officials have said gangs have grown more powerful and gang violence has reached a level not seen in decades. In December, the UN estimated that gangs controlled 60% of the Haitian capital, but most people on the streets of Port-au-Prince say that figure is closer to 100%.

In late February, the UN condemned a new outbreak of gang violence in central Haiti.

Haiti was stripped of all democratically elected institutions when the terms of the remaining 10 senators expired in early January. No election is on the horizon and Prime Minister Ariel Henry continues to plead for the deployment of foreign troops, a first request made in October. Instead, the international community chose to impose sanctions and send in military equipment and other resources.

