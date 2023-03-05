US assesses Ukrainian pilots for possible F-16 training





The United States is working with Ukrainian pilots in the United States to determine how long it would take to train them to fly F-16 fighter jets, three sources briefed on the matter told CNN.

Two Ukrainian pilots are currently at a military base in the United States testing their skills in flight simulators to see how long they would need to learn to fly various US military aircraft, including F-16s.

A US military official told reporters traveling with Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin in the Middle East that the Ukrainian pilots were in Tucson, Arizona, for a familiarization event he described as a routine activity as part of of our military dialogue with Ukraine.

The familiarization event is essentially a discussion among Air Force personnel and an observation of how the U.S. Air Force operates, the official said.

This event allows us to better support Ukrainian pilots to become more efficient pilots and better advise them on how to develop their own abilities. Pilots will not be piloting any rigs during this event, but they will be using a simulator during parts of their tour.

The official added that there were no updates to provide regarding the F-16s in Ukraine and there were no immediate plans to increase the number of Ukrainian pilots in the United States.

Although there is no indication at this time that flight training is underway, this milestone suggests that the United States has not completely closed the door on the supply of F-16s.

Ukraine has been pushing for the United States to provide fighter jets and senior Ukrainian officials have stepped up their public lobbying campaign in recent days, saying they need the planes to defend against missile attacks and of Russian drones.

But the push has been met with skepticism by US and allied officials, who say the jets would be impractical because they require considerable training and Russia has extensive anti-aircraft systems that could easily shoot them down.

When previously asked if the United States would provide F-16s to Ukraine, President Joe Biden answered with a resounding no.

At the start of the war, the United States also believed that supplying Ukraine with new combat aircraft would risk an escalation between NATO and Russia.

In an interview with ABC News in February, Biden said Ukraine no longer needs F-16s now, despite repeated public pleas from Ukrainian officials and mounting pressure from congressional Republicans.

US and European officials previously told CNN that the F-16 fighter jets were impractical in this situation.

Germany last week completely ruled out deliveries of fighter jets to Ukraine, while British government officials echoed that sentiment and said they believed it was impractical to send combat aircraft to Ukraine.

Dutch and Polish leaders also seemed reluctant when asked about sending F-16 fighter jets.

On Tuesday, Undersecretary of Defense for Policy Colin Kahl told the House Armed Services Committee that it would take 18 months to train Ukrainian pilots to fly F-16s and argued that training pilots during this duration would be prohibitively expensive.

It’s just hard for me to tell any member of Congress or the American people that the best use of that dollar spent right now is on the F-16s, Kahl said during the hearing.

NBC News first reported the evaluation of the Ukrainian pilots.

