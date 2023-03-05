COLvSKC quotes: “It was a great point for us”





Sporting Kansas City coach Peter Vermes

In search of the team’s first goal of the season

I do not care. It’s very difficult to come on the road as if we had two games in a row and then the one was postponed when we were already absent. We didn’t have a good preparation this week for this game because of the short week and having to go home. We had to change our itinerary so much. It was great for the guys in two games to get at least that point on the road, which was good. We could have done something in Portland too. The good thing is that from a performance perspective, it’s good. Were building. It’s the start of the season and we have quite a few guys who have yet to come back into the team. Missing eight players.

On John Pulskamp’s play

Especially early in the season you are going to suffer in situations where things are going to happen and your goalie has to make saves that keep you in the game. You don’t crumble in those moments. The first save he made, then the other one where Cole kind of walked in, this game was a tough ball for him because the space closed up really quickly. John did a really good job anticipating the gap, so he closed it quickly so there was no way around it. John came out big in the game when he needed to and that’s what you need your goalie to do.

There are times when they don’t get a shot and then they get one and they have to make a save to keep us in the game. There are other times like tonight where there was a lot of action. Also, the other thing too, the physique that he had to stay in the game. He got into a few situations where bodies were colliding all over the place and he found a way to stay in the game. It is sure that he is a tough young goalkeeper.

On the challenge of playing in Colorado

It was just difficult because of the postponement we had in Portland and the fact that we were still in Arizona in preseason trying to prepare and stay out of the bad weather and then we were faced with the report. Then we have to stay an extra day in Portland just because of the charter and all. So it was just difficult from that point of view but the guys did a good job of keeping their focus. It was a great point for us and the fact that we were able to fight in a lot of things while managing the guys with their minutes.

Sporting Kansas City midfielder Erik Thommy

They were good in the first half. They had a lot of chances. They made it difficult for us to play offensively and defensively, but during the game we got used to it. We had our own chances in the second half. We have to score. But, the point is good. It’s good for everyone, for both teams.

On the teams play in the second half

We made small changes during half-time. But in the end, we tried to play with not too much risk during the match. In the second half, we waited for our spaces in front and our chances. We had our opportunities. In the end, if you have a bit more luck, we win the game. But, the point is correct.

On adapting to weather conditions and MLS requirements

It’s different because here in the US you have to travel 2-3 hours by plane and in Germany you have 2-3 hours by bus. It’s different. Today, especially in the first half, we felt that. The air was missing. But each of us has the same conditions and that is why we have to get used to it. I like it. I feel good here. We must continue.

On the excitement for the home opener next week

All of us are burning right now. We need a good training session during the week and to be ready for the next home game. I know our fans will push us and give us energy on the pitch like they did last season. We are very excited.

