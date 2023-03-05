North Korea Says UN Should Demand End to South Korea-US Exercises | Military News





Pyongyang’s statement comes after Seoul and Washington announced more than 10 days of large-scale military exercises.

North Korea has called on the United Nations to demand an immediate halt to joint military exercises by the United States and South Korea.

In a statement to state media on Sunday, Vice Foreign Minister Kim Son Gyong said the drills and rhetoric from allies had pushed tensions to an extremely dangerous level.

He said the UN and the international community should strongly urge the United States and South Korea to immediately stop their provocative rhetoric and joint military exercises.

The statement comes after officials in Seoul and Washington on Friday announced more than 10 days of large-scale military exercises, including amphibious landings, from March 13-23.

The allies said the drills were defensive and necessary to counter growing threats from North Korea’s ballistic missile and nuclear weapons programs, which are banned by UN Security Council resolutions.

But Pyongyang sees the exercises as a rehearsal for the invasion.

On Saturday, he blamed Washington for what he called the breakdown of international arms control systems and said its nuclear weapons were the surest way to ensure the balance of power in the region.

Seoul and Washington also conducted a combined aerial exercise Friday with a U.S. long-range bomber and a South Korean fighter jet, the latest in their series of joint training in recent weeks.

The irresponsible actions of the allies will only bring the regional situation to a very critical and uncontrollable stage, Kim warned.

It is regrettable that the UN has always been silent on the exercises, which have a clearly aggressive character, he added.

Last month, Kim issued a statement claiming that UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres had been grossly unfair and unbalanced regarding North Korean missile tests.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2023/3/5/n-korea-says-un-should-demand-end-to-us-s-korea-drills The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos