Syria mission worth the risk, top US general says after visit





NORTHEAST SYRIA

The nearly eight-year US deployment to Syria to fight Islamic State is still worth the risk, the top US military officer said on Saturday, after an unannounced visit to a base to meet US troops in the northeast of the country.

Army Gen. Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, visited Syria to assess efforts to prevent a resurgence of the militant group and review US forces’ safeguards against attacks, including those drones.

While Islamic State is a shadow of the group that ruled more than a third of Syria and Iraq in a declared caliphate in 2014, hundreds of fighters are still camped out in desolate areas where neither the coalition-led coalition by the United States or the Syrian army, with the support of Russia. and Iran-backed militias, exercise total control.

Thousands of other Islamic State fighters are in detention centers guarded by the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces, America’s main ally in the country.

US officials say the Islamic State could yet regenerate into a major threat.

Asked by reporters traveling with him if he thought the mission in Syria was worth the risk, Milley tied the mission to the security of the United States and its allies, saying, “If you think it’s important, then the answer is ‘Yes’.”

“I think it’s important,” Milley said.

“So I think a lasting defeat of ISIS and continuing to support our friends and allies in the region…I think those are important tasks that can be accomplished.”

The mission involves risks. Four US soldiers were injured in a helicopter raid last month when an Islamic State leader set off an explosion.

Last month, the US military shot down an Iranian-made drone in Syria that was trying to carry out reconnaissance on a patrol base in northeast Syria.

Three drones targeted a US base in January in Syria’s al-Tanf region. The US military said two of the drones were shot down while the remaining drone struck the compound, injuring two members of the Free Syrian Army forces.

US officials say the attacks are being led by Iran-backed militias.

US Army Major General Matthew McFarlane, who commands the US-led coalition against Islamic State in Iraq and Syria, described the attacks as a “distraction from our primary mission”.

McFarlane cited progress against the Islamic State, including through the reduction in the number of displaced people in refugee camps, a pool of people who could be recruited by the Islamic State.

He also noted ongoing operations against Islamic State remnants.

“Our number one priority is the sustained defeat of ISIS. And we are making progress,” he said.

