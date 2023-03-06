Here’s the status of anti-drag bills in the United States





Tennessee became the first state to explicitly ban drag shows in public spaces Thursday after Governor Bill Lee signed the provision hours after the measure passed the state Senate.

Drag shows have become the latest target of conservative critics as a host of other anti-drag bills have been introduced in at least fourteen other states, including Arizona, Kentucky, Oklahoma and others. . The language used in the many bills is similar to the Tennessee bill, which bans “adult cabaret performances” in public places where minors can watch. In the Tennessee bill, “adult cabaret” is defined as “shows intended for adults” that include “male or female impersonators.”

While the law doesn’t make all drag shows illegal in Tennessee, advocates are still concerned about the bill’s broader effects on the queer community. “We are concerned that government officials could easily abuse this law to censor people based on their own subjective views of what they deem appropriate, chill protected free speech, and send a message to LGBTQ Tennesseans that ‘they are not welcome in our state,’ the ACLU of Tennessee tweeted.

The bill’s signing also comes after Governor Lee was criticized earlier this week for what many called him dressing in drag, after a photo of what appears to be the governor wearing a dress a 1977 Franklin High Yearbook has surfaced on Reddit.

A spokesperson for Franklin High School told NBC News that the photo posted on Reddit “appears to be Lee,” but noted that there was no name under the photo. Referring to the photo, a spokesperson for the governor told The Daily Beast that “the bill specifically protects children from lewd and sexualized entertainment, and any attempt to confuse this serious issue with light school traditions is dishonest and disrespectful. to the families of Tennessee”.

Conservatives across the United States and far-right groups are advocating for similar provisions they say will better protect children.

LGBTQ+ advocates argue that these bills are just the latest attack from conservatives after the reversal of Roe v. Wade.

“While we’ve seen many states, including Oklahoma, advance these total bans on abortion access, we’ve had these hardline lawmakers accomplishing their legislative agenda,” said Nicole McAfee, executive director. of Freedom Oklahoma, an organization that champions queer communities around the world. state, says TIME. “Unfortunately, [this] is the next social battle for many of these people.

Here’s what to know about the status of anti-drag bills across the country.

Arizona

Arizona’s drag ban would characterize drag shows as part of “adult-oriented performances”.

Performers who perform for children under 15 could face at least 10 years in prison and be forced to register as sex offenders, according to the Arizona Mirror. People who allow minors to see drag shows or even enter a venue where a show is taking place would also be punished.

Senator Justine Wadsack said her state’s anti-drag bill was created after consulting with anti-LGBTQ organizations like Gays Against Groomers, which “directly oppose the sexualization and indoctrination of children” through hours of drag queen stories, and more.

The bill has been sent to the House.

Arkansas

In January, Arkansas State Senator Gary Stubblefield first introduced Senate Bill 43 with explicit language prohibiting drag shows from being performed on public property around minors. .

Stubblefield said the provision would serve to better protect children from sexually explicit content, which extended to include hours of drag queen stories, where drag queens read to children in places like schools or libraries.

Drag artists argue that such bills infringe on their freedom of expression. “Personal rights should never be constantly controlled and eliminated,” Breyana Canaby, a 34-year-old flirt who recently moved from Arkansas to Oklahoma, told TIME. “We are not here to harm children, we are not here trying to indoctrinate them or coerce them into anything.”

In early February, state lawmakers removed language from the bill that explicitly banned drag performances, opting instead to restrict “adult-oriented” programming. The bill was signed into law on February 27.

Idaho

Idaho lawmakers introduced a bill to ban cruising in public spaces on Feb. 27, according to the Idaho Statesman.

With this bill, parents could sue event organizers and promoters who allow minors to watch “sexual conduct” shows. Sexual conduct is defined as any movement with “props that exaggerate” sexual acts.

The bill is heading to the House State Affairs Committee for a hearing.

Kansas

In Kansas, Senate Bill 149 was introduced and referred to the Judiciary Committee in early February.

The measure would expand the “crime of promoting obscenity” to include performing drag shows in front of minors. They define drag as when a person displays a different gender identity than they were assigned at birth, and “sings, lip-syncs, dances, or otherwise performs.”

Kentucky

The Kentucky State Legislature voted Thursday to advance its anti-drag bill, SB 115. The provision would prohibit drag shows from taking place on public property or in places where they could be viewed by children.

The bill proposes a vote in the full Senate. It will then go to the House, if adopted.

Missouri

In Missouri, lawmakers introduced House Bill 1364 on March 1. The bill would criminalize the engagement, organization or permission to view an adult cabaret show on public property, which includes drag shows.

The provision would also make it an offense to organize or authorize a drag queen story hour, or any other event where a “drag queen … engages in other learning activities in the presence of minor children.”

It adds that if a school district, charter school, or school employee or volunteer violates this proposed legislation, the school district or charter school will lose state funding.

The bill does not yet have a scheduled hearing.

Montana

Montana’s Bill 359, which would ban minors from attending drag shows, passed the House in a preliminary vote on Thursday, according to KTVH.

“Our Republican caucus strongly believes that there is no such thing as a family drag show,” said the bill’s sponsor, Rep. Braxton Mitchell.

The bill was amended to add drag to the list of acts of a sexual nature. Companies holding drag shows would be prohibited from allowing people under the age of 18 inside.

Nebraska

Nebraska’s LB371, which would ban anyone under the age of 19 from attending a drag show, was first introduced in January. If alcohol is served at the show, people under the age of 21 will also be prohibited from attending.

Senator Dave Murman, author of the bill, said the provision would help “protect children”.

The bill was later amended by Senator Megan Hunt, to prohibit children from attending Bible studies, church camps or other religious programs. “The Legislature finds that there is a well-documented history of indoctrination and sexual abuse perpetrated by religious leaders and clergy on children,” she added in the amendment.

Hunt also postponed the bill indefinitely.

Oklahoma

In Oklahoma, state lawmakers last voted Feb. 23 to advance an anti-drag bill, House Bill 2186, to the House floor. The bill would impose felony charges on violators, a fine of up to $20,000 and up to two years in prison.

Community advocates fear the attacks on the drag community are just the start of legislation that will attack the queer community as a whole.

“A year ago they were talking about banning trans people from sports, and they [said they] were just going to stop there, but no, it’s not,” Conner Caughlin, a 24-year-old dragster, previously told TIME. “It’s terrifying to be in a red state right now, but when you don’t have the resources to move, you kind of have to sink in and keep fighting.”

Caroline from the south

Senate Bill 585, which would ban adult cabaret on public property and in other places where it could be viewed by minors, was introduced on March 2.

The text defined “male or female impersonators” as part of “adult cabaret”.

Violators would be guilty of a first misdemeanor, subject to a fine of up to $1,000 and two years in prison.

Texas

Texas is considering four bills that would target drag shows. The measures would expand the definition of “sex-based businesses” to include venues that allow performers to display a “gender identity different from that assigned to the performer at birth”.

According to the Texas Tribune, this could mean that cafes or bookstores that hold drag events must consider between obtaining additional licenses and being subject to different taxes, or ceasing to host drag performers.

West Virginia

In West Virginia, lawmakers have introduced Senate Bill 253, which would criminalize participation in an “adult cabaret performance” that takes place on “public property” or if performed in a place where it “could be seen by a minor”. ”

“Male or female impersonators who provide entertainment that appeals to lustful interest” fall into this category.

Those convicted of the crime could face a fine of up to $25,000 or five years in a state correctional facility.

It was introduced in the Senate in January, although no other major legislation was passed.

