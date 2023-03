UK weather warning raised as Arctic air arrives early | england weather

A yellow alert for snow has been issued across Scotland as arctic air descends over the UK and into the north of England, possibly resulting in the coldest temperatures ever recorded.

The Bureau of Meteorology said temperatures in the northern highlands of Scotland could drop below -10 degrees Celsius on Monday night, with northerly winds blowing in and making it feel even colder.

During the winter months, up to 10 cm of snow can accumulate in the highlands of Scotland and 5 cm in the lowlands.

The UK Health and Safety Authority (UKHSA) has issued a cold wave warning and a Level 3 alert for North East England, North West England and Yorkshire, and a Level 2 alert for the rest of England.

The NHS said a level 3 alert means that extreme cold, icy conditions or heavy snowfall have a 90% chance of increasing the health risk to vulnerable patients.

Alerts are in effect for all locations Monday through midnight Thursday.

The Bureau of Meteorology has issued a yellow warning for snow for northeast Scotland, including Shetland, from 6pm on Sunday.

It advises that some roads and rails may be affected and travel may be disrupted by longer travel times via road, bus and train services.

A yellow warning for snow and ice from midnight on Sunday will spread across north-west England and north-east Scotland, and down the east coast as far as Hull on Tuesday.

Meteorologist Honor Criswick said: “The warning is issued because we expect several more snow showers through this evening and could see some more snow early on. We’re expecting quite a bit of cold weather and showers in Scotland and northern England over the next few days.

In terms of temperatures, Monday night will see temperatures as low as minus 10C in protected glens and highlands across northern Scotland, making it feel quite chilly and a bit windy, making it a bit chilly.

We could potentially see the coldest temperatures so far this year. The lowest temperature we’ve seen was minus 10.4C in January, so we could see it going even lower than that.

Between 5cm and 10cm of snow is expected on the high ground, so a more snow accumulation of 2cm to 5cm on the lower ground could slightly disrupt the trip Monday through Tuesday.

Areas affected by the warning may experience power outages, road delays, rail and air travel, icy surfaces, and some rural communities may be cut off by freezing conditions.

UKHSA’s Head of Extreme Weather and Health Protection, Dr Agostinho Sousa, said: to health.

If you have pre-existing medical conditions or are over 65, it is important to heat your home to at least 18C if possible.

