US considers denying Smotrich visa after calls to ‘eliminate’ Hawara





The State Department held internal consultations on whether to deny Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich a visa ahead of his planned visit to the United States next week after he called on the Israeli government to “wipe out” the Palestinian village of Hawara, an American and an Israeli. confirmed.

Why it matters: If the United States denies a visa to Smotrich, a senior minister in the Israeli government, it would be an unprecedented move in US-Israeli relations.

Israel’s Channel 12 first reported on the internal discussions at the State Department.

At the heart of the news: Smotrich, holder of a diplomatic passport, is expected in Washington next week for a conference organized by the organization Israel Bonds.

The Israeli Finance Ministry has applied to the US Embassy in Israel and the State Department for a diplomatic visa that would give Smotrich entry to the US and immunity, according to the Israeli official. State Department spokesman Ned Price on Wednesday condemned Smotrich’s comments about Hawara, calling them “irresponsible, disgusting and repugnant.” Officials stressed that no decision had been made.

Behind the scenes: A senior Israeli official told Axios that in recent days State Department officials have hinted to Israeli diplomats that they would be happy if Smotrich decided to cancel his trip.

A U.S. official said that even if Smotrich decided to visit the United States, no Biden administration official would meet with him. He didn’t ask for a meeting.

What they’re saying: Smotrich said in a tweet on Saturday that he didn’t mean to call for harm to innocent civilians.

“People sometimes use harsh words they don’t mean to get a message across. It happens to everyone,” he said. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, in his first public comments on Smotrich’s remarks in Hawara, tweeted late Saturday that “it’s important for all of us to work to tone down the rhetoric to bring the temperature down.” own statements when we mispronounce or when our words are taken out of context,” he added. “That is why I would like to thank Minister Bezalel Smootrich for making it clear that his choice of words regarding the vigilante attacks on Harrawa following the murder of the Yaniv brothers was inappropriate and that he strongly opposes intent to harm innocent civilians,” he said. referring to the two Israelis killed in Hawara earlier this week. The State Department declined to comment.

