Young Albanians viciously exploited after arriving in England | immigration and asylum





Employees of an Albanian charity in east London have begun helping a 16-year-old boy who was recently smuggled into England by boat. He was smuggled by ship to England last year, placed in a home office hotel upon arrival, then kidnapped by human traffickers to work on a cannabis plantation in Leeds.

The child was one of 12,561 Albanian nationals who came to Britain by boat last year, and was embroiled in controversy over illegal immigration from the poverty-stricken former communist country.

An older Albanian man at the hotel promised to help find his sister, who lives in London. Instead, he was put to work tending cannabis plants, said a senior employee at the charity Shpresa. He was locked up in a cannabis house for three months, and after police raided the scene, confirmed he was a child, he was reunited with his older sister.

According to immigration statistics, Albanians accounted for 28% of people arriving in the UK by small boat in 2022, the largest proportion of any nationality, followed by Afghans (20%). 85% of Albanian immigrants claimed asylum, and about 12% said they were victims of modern slavery. This is a sharp increase from 2020 when only 50 Albanians crossed in small boats.

The rise in migrants from Albania was in part what prompted Interior Secretary Suella Braverman to talk about an invasion of our southern coast in November. The government’s position is that as a candidate for EU accession, Albania is a safe country and the people living there face no serious risk of persecution.

Dan OMahoney was covert Strait Threats Commander until January, an official tasked with dealing with the growing number of small boats arriving in Britain. He told MPs last fall that the exponential increase came because Albanian criminal gangs had gained a foothold in northern France and started helping migrants in very large numbers. He estimated that 1-2% of Albania’s adult male population traveled by boat, a figure that Albanian officials dispute.

From January to June last year, about 53% of Albanian asylum applications were approved. With the arrival of a new small boat at the Shpresa Community Center on the outskirts of East London’s Olympic development area, those working with it feel trapped in the middle of political conflict. While Albanian immigrants are variously demonized by some politicians and some media as economic immigrants and criminals, charity workers see people with high levels of vulnerability.

On the day the Guardian visited, 53 Albanians recently visited the center for language training and counseling, and used the food and clothing bank or the kitchen. Some who have experienced domestic violence or who have fled forced marriages have received support from volunteers. Employees also assisted women trafficked into prostitution.

Shpresas manager, who requested not to be named, said he was uncomfortable with the publicity when there was hostility towards the Albanian people.

They acknowledge that there are a variety of factors that drive people to travel to the UK, but staff are disappointed that they incorrectly characterize Albanians as exclusive economic migrants seeking better job opportunities. How can a child become an economic migrant? the charity manager asked, referring to children trafficked to grow cannabis. The child was then helped to apply for modern slavery.

In a previous group session hosted by Shpresa, young Albanian adults described the discrimination they faced after news of an increase in the number of Albanians arriving by boat made headlines in the fall. In 2015, people thought we were coming for jobs or benefits. Now people are saying they are all criminals. said a young man who was trafficked to England as a teenager. If your resume contains the word Albanian, this is not a good time to look for a job. We seem to have fallen victim to the UK’s political crisis over immigration.

Ardur (not his real name), 25, said he didn’t want to leave his parents and siblings when he turned 17 eight years ago, but disputes between him and other families in the northern Albanian village where he grew up turned violent. , and fearing he would be targeted, his father paid for him to be smuggled into England.

They were not considered credible asylum seekers. People think we’re here for a better life. Some people are poor, the country is corrupt and full of crime and hatred, and the young people have no future. But I came because my life was in danger,” he said.

His asylum application was rejected, but instead of returning home, his parents and younger brother fled to Germany and began working in London’s underground economy. He worked at a car wash for months on $10 a day and slept in a garage amongst chemicals. Later he worked at a construction site.

I did the hardest job of moving bricks to the third floor and demolishing the building. Sometimes they won’t pay you over the weekend because they know you can’t complain or go to the police. The young Albanian male is not seen as a trafficking victim because he is white European. People assume they are Polish builders. No one will ask us to immigrate. “Nobody guesses they are being exploited,” he said.

In 2020 he appealed the asylum ruling but is still waiting for a decision. His case is one of 166,000 files in the Home Office Asylum Backlog.

The problems he faces are typical, Shpresa manager said. While there are familiar stories of girls and young women being trafficked and sexually exploited, we see countless young men being exploited viciously. It’s hard to understand how violent and violent human traffickers can be.

Some of the people on the trip may have been smuggled in willingly, but few understand what they’re signing up for. Criminals target the poor in towns where nothing works. If they agree, she said, they end up in the hands of human traffickers. TikTok’s recruitment campaign offers discounted small boat channel crossings. A TikTok clip from last year shows a boat speeding towards the White Cliffs of Dover with the words Albanian: Fuck school. Let’s get on the boat and go to England.

Often the violence starts en route to England. People who have been trafficked here and then denied asylum have two options: work underground or undertake criminal activity. She added that she could not return home unless she paid the money she owed to the traffickers.

Academics are baffled by the rapid increase in entrants. Usually these rises are caused by outbreaks of war or natural disasters, but Albania’s problems are chronic. Dr Andi Hoxhaj, a law lecturer at University College London (UCL), said in a Home Affairs Special Committee investigation into Albania that some Albanians are willing to migrate because of political instability, corruption and lack of employment and educational opportunities, while others are tricked into traveling to Albania. . uk. The UK-based Albanian organized crime network is strengthening ties with Albania’s impoverished rural areas, with a particular focus on luring young Albanian men to the UK to engage in cannabis cultivation and engage in illegal activities, he said. .

A joint research project between the University of Liverpool, UCL and the University of Southampton called Lives on Hold. Our Stories Told (LOHST) interviewed 40 Albanian unaccompanied asylum seekers last year.

While the trans-Albanian surge cannot be fully explained, research indicates that the reasons are complex and include a mix of exploitation, cultural ancestry, gender identity or gender identity-related, human trafficking and organized crime. They are exploited, trafficked and persecuted because of Albania’s dire economic situation and weak institutions and legal structures that protect vulnerable groups, said project director Professor Helen Stalford.

An Interior Ministry spokeswoman said that none of the Albanians granted asylum in 2022 (87% of them women and 11% of men) arrived in small boats. It’s unclear whether the surge over the past few years will continue or be limited to the summer months of 2022. The increase in Albanian arrivals peaked between July and September 2022, with 45% of all small boat arrivals being Albanians. From October to December, this figure fell to 9%, while Afghans increased to 33% of all arrivals.

Rishi Sunak said a cooperation agreement was signed with the Albanian government in December, and new guidelines will be issued to migrant social workers to make it clear that Albania is a safe country. He said Border Guard officers will be sent to Tirana to help take down organized crime, the bar that someone must reach to be classified as a victim of modern slavery will be raised, and a new task force of 400 new experts will expedite cases. announced that it would be dealt with. , thousands of Albanians will return home on weekly flights in the coming months.

Shpresa managers said they were concerned about the misplaced focus on returns. We are concerned that the government is not fighting criminals, but fighting people who are being used and abused by criminals.

